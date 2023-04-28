Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Abkhazia

Residential properties for sale in Samtskhe-Javakheti, Georgia

2 properties total found
1 room apartment in Bakuriani, Georgia
1 room apartment
Bakuriani, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 72,519
2-roomed 80 sq.m. apartment for sale in Bakuriani, in hotel type new building, on the third …
1 room apartment in Bakuriani, Georgia
1 room apartment
Bakuriani, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 46 m² 1/6 Floor
€ 50,763
2-roomed 46 sq.m. apartment for sale in Bakuriani, in hotel type new building, I floor new r…
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Samtskhe-Javakheti, Georgia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir