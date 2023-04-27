Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Penthouses

Mountain View Penthouses for Sale in Georgia

Batumi
4
Autonomous Republic of Adjara
2
Penthouse To archive
Clear all
11 properties total found
Penthouse 3 rooms in Batumi, Georgia
Penthouse 3 rooms
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 90 m² 15/15 Floor
€ 244,448
Mziuri Gardens is a new unique project at Mahinjauri Resort, located a few meters from the s…
Penthouse 4 rooms in Batumi, Georgia
Penthouse 4 rooms
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 200 m² 15/15 Floor
€ 289,716
Mziuri Gardens is a new unique project at the Mahinjauri resort, which is being built a few …
Penthouse 3 rooms in Batumi, Georgia
Penthouse 3 rooms
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 90 m² 14/15 Floor
€ 130,372
Mziuri Gardens is a new unique project at the Mahinjauri resort, which is being built a few …
Penthouse in Batumi, Georgia
Penthouse
Batumi, Georgia
720 m² 21/21 Floor
€ 526,016
We offer you a unique opportunity to purchase real estate in one of the most popular places …
Penthouse 4 rooms in Batumi, Georgia
Penthouse 4 rooms
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 394 m² 9/9 Floor
€ 748,964
Write us for info.
Penthouse 8 rooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Penthouse 8 rooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
8 Number of rooms 3 bath 201 m² 6/8 Floor
€ 348,565
Exclusive offer!  For sale a 201 m2 penthouse in a business class house Green Hillto…
Realting.com
Go
Penthouse 4 rooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Penthouse 4 rooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 460 m²
€ 633,754
Duplex-type (penthouse) apartment for sale on Marjanishvili, Kote Marjanishvili Street, at L…
Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
7 bath 590 m² 31/31 Floor
€ 715,237
Penthouse for sale in the Best Western Premier complex — Batumi. The penthouse is loc…
Penthouse 4 rooms in Batumi, Georgia
Penthouse 4 rooms
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 258 m² 31/31 Floor
€ 407,413
Penthouse for sale in the Best Western Premier complex — Batumi. The penthouse is loc…
Penthouse 3 rooms in Batumi, Georgia
Penthouse 3 rooms
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 332 m² 31/31 Floor
€ 407,413
Penthouse for sale in the Best Western Premier complex — Batumi. The penthouse is loc…
Penthouse in Batumi, Georgia
Penthouse
Batumi, Georgia
798 m² 19/20 Floor
€ 586,675
Whole 19th floor for sale Cheaper than retail price by 20% Cost increase by 20% by Ap…

Properties features in Georgia

with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir