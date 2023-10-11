Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Georgia
  4. Ozurgeti Municipality

Residential properties for sale in Ozurgeti Municipality, Georgia

1 property total found
5 room house in Shekvetili, Georgia
5 room house
Shekvetili, Georgia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
House for sale or finished business in Shekveteli. 100 meters from the sea The house is surr…
€117,876
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Ozurgeti Municipality, Georgia

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir