Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Georgia
  4. Mtskheta Municipality
  5. Apartments

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Mtskheta Municipality, Georgia

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Kvemo Lisi, Georgia
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Kvemo Lisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Floor 4/9
2-bedroom apartment for sale in Archi Nutsubidze complex in Tbilisi. The apartment is loc…
€80,856
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Mtskheta Municipality, Georgia

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir