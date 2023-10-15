Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Georgia
  4. Mtskheta Municipality
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Mtskheta Municipality, Georgia

2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Kvemo Lisi, Georgia
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Kvemo Lisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Floor 4/9
2-bedroom apartment for sale in Archi Nutsubidze complex in Tbilisi. The apartment is loc…
€80,856
Properties features in Mtskheta Municipality, Georgia

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
