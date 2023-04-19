Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Abkhazia

Pool Residential properties for sale in Mtskheta-Mtianeti, Georgia

Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

1 room apartmentin Gonio, Georgia
1 room apartment
Gonio, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 57 m² 3/20 Floor
€ 104,069
Wyndham Grand Aqua — is a modern residential complex built in the unique format of a five…
1 room apartmentin Tbilisi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 56 m² 12/12 Floor
€ 61,958
Cozy apartment for sale in Tbilisi, at 78 Guramishvili Avenue. About the apartment : The apa…
1 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m² 20/45 Floor
€ 46,469
1 room studio apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 35 m² 14/19 Floor
€ 73,326
DREAMLAND OASIS is a unique and exclusive project in Georgia!    Our territo…
Townhouse 6 bedroomsin Batumi, Georgia
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
7 Number of rooms 4 bath 284 m²
€ 271,323
Diamond Villas is designed for those seeking comfort and quality.   The project was c…
6 room apartmentin Agaraki, Georgia
6 room apartment
Agaraki, Georgia
8 Number of rooms 250 m² 3/32 Floor
€ 480,000
For sale apartment of 250 square meters in the complex of Saburtalo Palace. High-quality rep…
Realting.com
Go
1 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 57 m² 15/18 Floor
€ 46,223
BiResidence – a unique premium complex, located 120 meters from the sea, in the tourist cent…
2 room apartmentin Kobuleti, Georgia
2 room apartment
Kobuleti, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 78 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 59,225
1 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 44 m² 6/11 Floor
€ 68,154
Cozy apartment for sale near the center of Batumi at ul. Melikishvili 56. About the apartme…
2 room apartmentin Tbilisi, Georgia
2 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 84 m² 6/10 Floor
€ 39,180
3-room apartment for sale in Didi Digomi, at the beginning of K…
1 room studio apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 30 m² 9 Floor
€ 24,929
SMG Palace is a 13-story residential complex located in the first line of the sea.   …
1 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 40 m² 12/37 Floor
€ 40,091

Properties features in Mtskheta-Mtianeti, Georgia

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir