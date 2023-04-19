Georgia
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Georgia
New houses in Georgia
All new buildings in Georgia
35
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Georgia
Residential
Apartment in Georgia
Penthouse
Studio apartment
House in Georgia
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Land in Georgia
Luxury Properties in Georgia
Find an Agent in Georgia
Real estate agencies in Georgia
Agents in Georgia
Commercial
All commercial properties in Georgia
Hotel
Office
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Georgia
Find an Agent in Georgia
Real estate agencies in Georgia
Agents in Georgia
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Georgia
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Penthouse
House
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Georgia
Abkhazia
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Mtskheta-Mtianeti, Georgia
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
1 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
61 m²
16/22 Floor
€ 110,249
Cozy apartment for sale in the central district of Tbilisi at ul. Chabukiani 4. About the ap…
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
45 m²
3/10 Floor
€ 44,646
For sale spacious apartment in a quiet area of Batumi at ul. Khahuli 73. About the apartme…
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
56 m²
17/20 Floor
€ 96,600
The residential complex Bianca Batumi has a recreation area of 13 000 m2, a 27-meter outdoor…
1 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
44 m²
7/8 Floor
€ 68,154
For Sale 44 sq.m. Apartment in the Old City Panorama Complex includes residential building…
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
35 m²
14/19 Floor
€ 73,326
DREAMLAND OASIS & ndash; This is a unique and exclusive project in Georgia! Our territo…
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
33 m²
4 Floor
€ 25,763
White Line – a modern, high-tech complex, its appearance continues the aesthetic traditions …
Look for
New buildings
on Realting.com
Go
3 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
108 m²
5/21 Floor
€ 59,097
Welcome to our cozy residential complex, specially created for those who value a quiet and c…
1 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
34 m²
2/10 Floor
€ 54,669
Apartment for sale in the Vera area, in one of the most prestigious areas of Tbilisi. The ap…
1 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
38 m²
1/9 Floor
€ 39,180
For sale 2 bedroom apartment in Tbilisi at ul. Gabriela Salosi 122. About the apartment : Th…
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
36 m²
27/40 Floor
€ 31,161
Black Sea Towers is a modernly equipped housing complex that deserves the best recommendatio…
2 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
91 m²
1/9 Floor
€ 89,293
Description: 3-room apartment for sale or rent on Vera, Barnov …
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
53 m²
18/35 Floor
€ 67,607
Blue Sky Tower - 36-storey residential and hotel complex of the premium class on the Black S…
Properties features in Mtskheta-Mtianeti, Georgia
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map