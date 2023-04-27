Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Georgia

apartments
2810
houses
452
596 properties total found
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
VIP
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 29 m² 15/40 Floor
€ 39,655
 Calligraphy Towers By Grand Maison Premium Apartments in Batumi, Georgia / HAMPTON BY …
3 room townhouse in Gonio, Georgia
3 room townhouse
Gonio, Georgia
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 130 m² Number of floors 3
€ 320,803
The Wyndham Grand Riviera is a luxury townhouse and villa complex in the ecologically clean …
1 room apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m² 9/15 Floor
€ 181,073
Exclusive offer! For sale one-bedroom apartment of 60m2 in a premium new building in the imm…
3 room cottage in Zemo Kvariati, Georgia
3 room cottage
Zemo Kvariati, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 5 bath 203 m² Number of floors 3
€ 223,000
The SeaShell complex is located on upland and each cottage offers panora…
3 room cottage in Zemo Kvariati, Georgia
3 room cottage
Zemo Kvariati, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 5 bath 179 m² Number of floors 3
€ 186,000
The SeaShell complex is located on upland and each cottage offers panora…
1 room Cottage in Sarpi, Georgia
1 room Cottage
Sarpi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 55 m² Number of floors 3
€ 96,000
The SeaShell complex is located on upland and each cottage offers panora…
2 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
2 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 87 m² 24 Floor
€ 211,329
The Porta Batumi Tower - a tower sparkling over the Batumi horizon, not only gives the city …
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 84 m² 23 Floor
€ 207,367
The Porta Batumi Tower - a tower sparkling over the Batumi horizon, not only gives the city …
2 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
2 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 81 m² 29 Floor
€ 196,078
The Porta Batumi Tower - a tower sparkling over the Batumi horizon, not only gives the city …
2 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
2 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m² 25 Floor
€ 190,421
The Porta Batumi Tower - a tower sparkling over the Batumi horizon, not only gives the city …
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 64 m² 23 Floor
€ 148,401
The Porta Batumi Tower - a tower sparkling over the Batumi horizon, not only gives the city …
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 56 m² 23 Floor
€ 131,631
The Porta Batumi Tower - a tower sparkling over the Batumi horizon, not only gives the city …
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 56 m² 18 Floor
€ 123,795
The Porta Batumi Tower - a tower sparkling over the Batumi horizon, not only gives the city …
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 41 m² 18 Floor
€ 84,933
The Porta Batumi Tower - a tower sparkling over the Batumi horizon, not only gives the city …
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 39 m² 18 Floor
€ 78,427
The Porta Batumi Tower - a tower sparkling over the Batumi horizon, not only gives the city …
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 34 m² 5/9 Floor
€ 57,626
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 49 m² 5/9 Floor
€ 83,601
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 34 m² 4/9 Floor
€ 38,817
2 room apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
2 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 88 m² 7/12 Floor
€ 104,117
Exclusive offer! For sale a two-bedroom apartment of 88 m2 in a new building of comfort clas…
1 room apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 44 m² 19/20 Floor
€ 122,224
Exclusive offer! For sale one-bedroom apartment of 44m2 in a premium-class new building in t…
2 room apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
2 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 91 m² 15/17 Floor
€ 162,965
Exclusive offer! For sale a two-bedroom apartment of 91 m2 in a new business class building …
1 room apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m² 3/11 Floor
€ 140,331
Exclusive offer! For sale one-bedroom apartment of 60 m2 in a premium new building in the Sa…
2 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
2 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 89 m² 3 Floor
€ 220,418
Radisson Residences are the exclusive 5-star residences on the Batumi coast.   Apartm…
2 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
2 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m² 3 Floor
€ 145,451
Radisson Residences are the exclusive 5-star residences on the Batumi coast.   Apartm…
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 66 m² 20 Floor
€ 164,523
Radisson Residences are the exclusive 5-star residences on the Batumi coast.   Apartm…
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 51 m² 3 Floor
€ 125,981
Radisson Residences are the exclusive 5-star residences on the Batumi coast.   Apartm…
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m² 3 Floor
€ 129,685
Radisson Residences are the exclusive 5-star residences on the Batumi coast.   Apartm…
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m² 3 Floor
€ 129,375
Radisson Residences are the exclusive 5-star residences on the Batumi coast.   Apartm…
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 36 m² 3 Floor
€ 93,639
Radisson Residences are the exclusive 5-star residences on the Batumi coast.   Apartm…
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 35 m² 3 Floor
€ 90,878
Radisson Residences are the exclusive 5-star residences on the Batumi coast.   Apartm…

