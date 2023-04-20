Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Guria
  4. Lanchkhuti Municipality
  5. Houses

Mountain View Houses for Sale in Lanchkhuti Municipality, Georgia

House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
4 room housein Maltakva, Georgia
4 room house
Maltakva, Georgia
8 Number of rooms 200 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,000,000
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Lanchkhuti Municipality, Georgia

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir