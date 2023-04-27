Georgia
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Georgia
New houses in Georgia
All new buildings in Georgia
38
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Georgia
Residential
Apartment in Georgia
Penthouse
Studio apartment
House in Georgia
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Land in Georgia
Luxury Properties in Georgia
Find an Agent in Georgia
Real estate agencies in Georgia
Agents in Georgia
Commercial
All commercial properties in Georgia
Hotel
Office
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Georgia
Find an Agent in Georgia
Real estate agencies in Georgia
Agents in Georgia
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Georgia
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Penthouse
House
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Georgia
Lakefront Residential properties for sale in Georgia
apartments
2810
houses
452
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
27 m²
5 Floor
€ 30,443
New project - Sunway Suites on New Boulevard in Batumi. Sea view. This is …
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
59 m²
10/15 Floor
€ 107,195
Boulevard Point 15-story apart-hotel on New Boulevard 300 meters from the sea The complex …
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
62 m²
2/5 Floor
€ 47,405
Prices are in black frame. Royal Residence Botanico — is a unique project that has no analo…
1 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
64 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 116,792
Description, 2-room apartment for sale in Krtsanisi, Abanotuban…
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
29 m²
14 Floor
€ 28,881
Alpha Heights is a new, unique and high-tech residential complex in the prestigious Batumi a…
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
34 m²
28 Floor
€ 37,373
The multifunctional complex White House is located in. Batumi, coastal line, 3 minutes walk …
Look for
New buildings
on Realting.com
Go
2 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
170 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 215,476
Description: 3-room apartment for sale, in Chugureti, on Zed Ag…
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
28 m²
28 Floor
€ 50,700
Cost – 56,000 $. For sale studio in the center with sea views in Orbi City. First …
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
60 m²
€ 37,745
Casa di Batumi is an 18-story complex in the modern tourist center of Batumi - on the New Bo…
Villa 5 room villa
Tbilisi, Georgia
10 Number of rooms
3 bath
400 m²
€ 176,546
Description: 2-storey + mansard private house for sale in Tsavk…
2 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
56 m²
7/12 Floor
€ 72,429
Urgently for sale in Saburtalo, Kapaneli Street, in a newly built residential building, a th…
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
44 m²
6/10 Floor
€ 71,216
Start of sales! The best and most profitable prices! Do not miss your chance to acquire your…
Regions with properties for sale
Batumi
Tbilisi
Autonomous Republic of Adjara
Chakvi
Samtskhe-Javakheti
Kojori
Lower Kartli
Zahesi
Properties features in Georgia
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map