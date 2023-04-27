Show property on map Show properties list
Lakefront Residential properties for sale in Georgia

apartments
2810
houses
452
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 27 m² 5 Floor
€ 30,443
New project - Sunway Suites on New Boulevard in Batumi.   Sea view.   This is …
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 59 m² 10/15 Floor
€ 107,195
Boulevard Point 15-story apart-hotel on New Boulevard 300 meters from the sea The complex …
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 62 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 47,405
Prices are in black frame. Royal Residence Botanico — is a unique project that has no analo…
1 room apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 64 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 116,792
Description, 2-room apartment for sale in Krtsanisi, Abanotuban…
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 29 m² 14 Floor
€ 28,881
Alpha Heights is a new, unique and high-tech residential complex in the prestigious Batumi a…
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 34 m² 28 Floor
€ 37,373
The multifunctional complex White House is located in. Batumi, coastal line, 3 minutes walk …
2 room apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
2 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 170 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 215,476
Description: 3-room apartment for sale, in Chugureti, on Zed Ag…
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 28 m² 28 Floor
€ 50,700
Cost – 56,000 $.   For sale studio in the center with sea views in Orbi City. First …
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m²
€ 37,745
Casa di Batumi is an 18-story complex in the modern tourist center of Batumi - on the New Bo…
Villa 5 room villa in Tbilisi, Georgia
Villa 5 room villa
Tbilisi, Georgia
10 Number of rooms 3 bath 400 m²
€ 176,546
Description: 2-storey + mansard private house for sale in Tsavk…
2 room apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
2 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 56 m² 7/12 Floor
€ 72,429
Urgently for sale in Saburtalo, Kapaneli Street, in a newly built residential building, a th…
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 44 m² 6/10 Floor
€ 71,216
Start of sales! The best and most profitable prices! Do not miss your chance to acquire your…

