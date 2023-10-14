Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Townhouses for Sale in Kobuleti Municipality, Georgia

3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view in Chakvi, Georgia
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view
Chakvi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 147 m²
Number of floors 3
Spring Village Batumi is a comfort-class property in a respectable new-generation resort vil…
€128,419
