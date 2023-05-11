Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Abkhazia
  4. Kobuleti Municipality
  5. Studios

Studios for Sale in Kobuleti Municipality, Georgia

Studio apartment To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
1 room studio apartment in Chakvi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Chakvi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 13/14
€ 50,211
1 room studio apartment in Chakvi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Chakvi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 5
€ 90,400
1 room studio apartment in Chakvi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Chakvi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 10/17
€ 78,306
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Kobuleti Municipality, Georgia

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir