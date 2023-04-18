Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Georgia
  3. Autonomous Republic of Adjara
  4. Khelvachauri Municipality
  5. Villas

Mountain View Villas for Sale in Khelvachauri Municipality, Georgia

2 properties total found
Villa 3 room villain Ortabatumi, Georgia
Villa 3 room villa
Ortabatumi, Georgia
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 152 m² Number of floors 2
€ 245,800
Villa 3 room villain Kapreshumi, Georgia
Villa 3 room villa
Kapreshumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 210 m² Number of floors 2
€ 139,560
Esteco - construction of houses in Georgia! We present to you an exclusive design of th…
