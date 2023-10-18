Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Georgia
  4. Khelvachauri Municipality
  5. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Khelvachauri Municipality, Georgia

1 property total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Kapreshumi, Georgia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Kapreshumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Area 158 m²
Number of floors 3
€160,790
Properties features in Khelvachauri Municipality, Georgia

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
