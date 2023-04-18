Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Autonomous Republic of Adjara
  4. Khelvachauri Municipality

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Khelvachauri Municipality, Georgia

5 properties total found
3 room housein Kapreshumi, Georgia
3 room house
Kapreshumi, Georgia
5 Number of rooms 210 m² Number of floors 2
€ 200,000
For sale an elegant DEX cottage of a European level in an elite cottage village. Total area…
3 room housein Murmaneti, Georgia
3 room house
Murmaneti, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 262 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 278,000
Cottage for sale in the vicinity of Batumi For sale cottage with furniture and appliances 1…
3 room housein Kapreshumi, Georgia
3 room house
Kapreshumi, Georgia
5 Number of rooms 252 m² Number of floors 2
€ 200,000
For sale an elegant ORTA cottage of a European level in an elite cottage village. Total are…
Villa 3 room villain Ortabatumi, Georgia
Villa 3 room villa
Ortabatumi, Georgia
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 152 m² Number of floors 2
€ 245,800
Villa 3 room villain Kapreshumi, Georgia
Villa 3 room villa
Kapreshumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 210 m² Number of floors 2
€ 139,560
Esteco - construction of houses in Georgia! We present to you an exclusive design of th…
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Khelvachauri Municipality, Georgia

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go