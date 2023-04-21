Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Autonomous Republic of Adjara
  4. Khelvachauri Municipality
  5. Apartments for sale

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Khelvachauri Municipality, Georgia

Apartment To archive
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

3 room apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
3 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 107 m² 5/8 Floor
€ 85,704
Description: 4-room apartment for sale in Saburtalo, on Ikalto …
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 9/29 Floor
€ 38,749
Premium residential complex located 150 meters from the sea The elite-class multifunction…
2 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
2 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 77 m² 16/18 Floor
€ 90,862
BiResidence – a unique premium complex, located 120 meters from the sea, in the tourist cent…
Villa 3 room villa in Georgia, Georgia
Villa 3 room villa
Georgia, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 160 m²
€ 25,073
Description: 2-storey country house for sale in Tskluleti, Tetr…
3 room apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
3 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 140 m² 15/20 Floor
€ 123,085
Description: 4-room apartment for sale in Vake, Ateni Street. I…
2 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
2 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 112 m² 14 Floor
€ 61,160
Realting.com
Go
Villa 3 room villa in Georgia, Georgia
Villa 3 room villa
Georgia, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 226 m²
€ 159,555
Description: Newly built country house for sale in Shekvetili (…
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 48 m² 16/21 Floor
€ 46,486
This is a modern premium residential complex, where residents are provided for convenience: …
2 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
2 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 79 m² 6/25 Floor
€ 56,324
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 51 m² 11/20 Floor
€ 56,017
The complex is located 100 meters from the sea and a 10-minute walk from the Batumi Botanica…
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 61 m²
€ 95,168
A brand new complex OVAL, developed by Metropol in Batumi, is where your dreams of owning an…
1 room apartment in Gonio, Georgia
1 room apartment
Gonio, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 57 m² 3/20 Floor
€ 104,136
Wyndham Grand Aqua — is a modern residential complex built in the unique format of a five…

Properties features in Khelvachauri Municipality, Georgia

with mountain view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir