Georgia
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Georgia
New houses in Georgia
All new buildings in Georgia
38
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Georgia
Residential
Apartment in Georgia
Penthouse
Studio apartment
House in Georgia
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Land in Georgia
Luxury Properties in Georgia
Find an Agent in Georgia
Real estate agencies in Georgia
Agents in Georgia
Commercial
All commercial properties in Georgia
Hotel
Office
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Georgia
Find an Agent in Georgia
Real estate agencies in Georgia
Agents in Georgia
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Georgia
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Penthouse
House
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Georgia
Autonomous Republic of Adjara
Khelvachauri Municipality
Apartments for sale
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Khelvachauri Municipality, Georgia
Apartment
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
3 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
107 m²
5/8 Floor
€ 85,704
Description: 4-room apartment for sale in Saburtalo, on Ikalto …
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
9/29 Floor
€ 38,749
Premium residential complex located 150 meters from the sea The elite-class multifunction…
2 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
77 m²
16/18 Floor
€ 90,862
BiResidence – a unique premium complex, located 120 meters from the sea, in the tourist cent…
Villa 3 room villa
Georgia, Georgia
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
160 m²
€ 25,073
Description: 2-storey country house for sale in Tskluleti, Tetr…
3 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
140 m²
15/20 Floor
€ 123,085
Description: 4-room apartment for sale in Vake, Ateni Street. I…
2 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
112 m²
14 Floor
€ 61,160
Look for
New buildings
on Realting.com
Go
Villa 3 room villa
Georgia, Georgia
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
226 m²
€ 159,555
Description: Newly built country house for sale in Shekvetili (…
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
48 m²
16/21 Floor
€ 46,486
This is a modern premium residential complex, where residents are provided for convenience: …
2 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
79 m²
6/25 Floor
€ 56,324
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
51 m²
11/20 Floor
€ 56,017
The complex is located 100 meters from the sea and a 10-minute walk from the Batumi Botanica…
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
61 m²
€ 95,168
A brand new complex OVAL, developed by Metropol in Batumi, is where your dreams of owning an…
1 room apartment
Gonio, Georgia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
57 m²
3/20 Floor
€ 104,136
Wyndham Grand Aqua — is a modern residential complex built in the unique format of a five…
Properties features in Khelvachauri Municipality, Georgia
with mountain view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map