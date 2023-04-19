Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Abkhazia
  4. Kazbegi Municipality

Pool Residential properties for sale in Kazbegi Municipality, Georgia

Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

2 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
2 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 54 m² 2/6 Floor
€ 78,359
1 room apartmentin Tbilisi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 48 m² 13/13 Floor
€ 46,924
Description: 2-room apartment for sale in Didube, "Jaoken&…
1 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 56 m² 4/18 Floor
€ 48,542
This complex is created for those who value the tranquility and natural beauty of the suburb…
1 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m²
€ 38,728
Sea Hills Club House is a 7-minute drive from Batumi city center. In the green and quiet sub…
1 room apartmentin Tbilisi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m² 11/14 Floor
€ 59,225
Description: 2-room apartment for sale in Saburtalo, at the beg…
1 room apartmentin Tbilisi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 42 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 40,091
Realting.com
Go
1 room apartmentin Tbilisi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 52 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 65,822
1 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 63 m² 11/45 Floor
€ 80,491
1 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m² 28 Floor
€ 54,341
The multifunctional complex White House is located in. Batumi, coastal line, 3 minutes walk …
1 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 46 m² 12/28 Floor
€ 67,425
Ready-made apartments for sale at Sunrise Residence Apart Hotel.    About the ap…
1 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 54 m² 12/45 Floor
€ 45,601
1 room apartmentin Georgia, Georgia
1 room apartment
Georgia, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 31,890
Description: 2-room apartment for sale in Bakuriani, Didveli ar…

Properties features in Kazbegi Municipality, Georgia

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir