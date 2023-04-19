Pool Residential properties for sale in Kazbegi Municipality, Georgia

Georgia
Similar properties in the surrounding area
2 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
54 m²
2/6 Floor
€ 78,359
1 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
48 m²
13/13 Floor
€ 46,924
Description: 2-room apartment for sale in Didube, "Jaoken&…
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
56 m²
4/18 Floor
€ 48,542
This complex is created for those who value the tranquility and natural beauty of the suburb…
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
55 m²
€ 38,728
Sea Hills Club House is a 7-minute drive from Batumi city center. In the green and quiet sub…
1 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
60 m²
11/14 Floor
€ 59,225
Description: 2-room apartment for sale in Saburtalo, at the beg…
1 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
42 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 40,091
1 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
52 m²
2/5 Floor
€ 65,822
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
63 m²
11/45 Floor
€ 80,491
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
50 m²
28 Floor
€ 54,341
The multifunctional complex White House is located in. Batumi, coastal line, 3 minutes walk …
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
46 m²
12/28 Floor
€ 67,425
Ready-made apartments for sale at Sunrise Residence Apart Hotel. About the ap…
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
54 m²
12/45 Floor
€ 45,601
1 room apartment
Georgia, Georgia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
50 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 31,890
Description: 2-room apartment for sale in Bakuriani, Didveli ar…
