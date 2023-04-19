Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Kazbegi Municipality, Georgia

Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area

1 room studio apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 34 m² 3/18 Floor
€ 35,398
BiResidence is a unique premium-class complex located 120 m from the sea, in the tourist cen…
3 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
3 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 130 m² 17/18 Floor
€ 231,688
BiResidence – a unique premium complex, located 120 meters from the sea, in the tourist cent…
1 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m² 7 Floor
€ 93,872
Tropical Garden – residential complex on the Black Sea. Located a few kilometers from the ce…
1 room apartmentin Tbilisi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 63 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 61,047
Description: 2-room apartment for sale in Abanotubani, on Grish…
1 room apartmentin Tbilisi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 45 m² 1/10 Floor
€ 34,168
Description: 2-room apartment for sale in Saburtalo, can be use…
1 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 57 m² 3/20 Floor
€ 95,686
2 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
2 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 53 m² 6/20 Floor
€ 70,486
1 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 33 m² 11/45 Floor
€ 45,558
Ready-made apartments for sale at Orbi City Apart Hotel, Block C. About the apartment : Th…
1 room apartmentin Tbilisi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m² 14/15 Floor
€ 30,068
Urgently! 2-room apartment for sale in Didi Digomi, on Parsadan…
4 room apartmentin Tbilisi, Georgia
4 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 250 m² 17/17 Floor
€ 410,018
5-roomed 250 sq.m. apartment (penthouse) for sale in Vake, on Chavchavadze ave, in new-const…
2 room apartmentin Tbilisi, Georgia
2 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 94 m² 6/5 Floor
€ 89,293
Cozy apartment for sale in Tbilisi, Saburtalo district, at ul. Anna Politkovskaya 50. The ba…
1 room apartmentin Tbilisi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 54 m² 11/12 Floor
€ 73,166

Properties features in Kazbegi Municipality, Georgia

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
