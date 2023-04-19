Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Kazbegi Municipality, Georgia

Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area

3 room apartmentin Tbilisi, Georgia
3 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 96 m² 7/7 Floor
€ 83,370
Description: 4-room apartment for sale in Digomi, Ljubljana Str…
2 room apartmentin Tbilisi, Georgia
2 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 104 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 192,547
The complex is located in the diplomatic district of Krtsanisi. On the territory of the comp…
3 room apartmentin Tbilisi, Georgia
3 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 255 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 398,447
The complex is located in the diplomatic district of Krtsanisi. On the territory of the comp…
2 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
2 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m² 11/21 Floor
€ 68,676
1 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 51 m² 11/20 Floor
€ 55,981
The complex is located 100 meters from the sea and a 10-minute walk from the Batumi Botanica…
4 room housein Maltakva, Georgia
4 room house
Maltakva, Georgia
8 Number of rooms 200 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,000,000
1 room apartmentin Tbilisi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m² 13/14 Floor
€ 109,338
Exclusive offer! For sale one-bedroom apartment of 70 m2 in a new building of comfort class …
Penthouse 5 bedroomsin Batumi, Georgia
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
7 bath 590 m² 31/31 Floor
€ 719,810
Penthouse for sale in the Best Western Premier complex — Batumi. The penthouse is loc…
Villa 3 room villain Tbilisi, Georgia
Villa 3 room villa
Tbilisi, Georgia
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 240 m²
€ 143,051
Description: 2-storey private house for sale in Chugureti, Svan…
2 room apartmentin Tbilisi, Georgia
2 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 95 m² 3/9 Floor
€ 63,781
Description: 3-room apartment for sale in Gldani, near Mukhiani…
1 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 34 m² 8/18 Floor
€ 51,105
BiResidence – a unique premium complex, located 120 meters from the sea, in the tourist cent…
1 room apartmentin Tbilisi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m² 10/17 Floor
€ 36,446
Description: 2-room apartment for sale in Vashlijvari, on Godzi…

