Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Georgia
  4. Imereti

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Imereti, Georgia

2 properties total found
2 room Studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Kutaisi, Georgia
2 room Studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Kutaisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Floor 6/8
For sale apartment with panoramic views in the premium project on one of the central avenues…
€64,523
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with mountain view in Kutaisi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with mountain view
Kutaisi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 7/8
For sale apartment with panoramic views in the premium project on one of the central avenues…
€48,271
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Imereti, Georgia

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir