Pool Houses for sale in Georgia

14 properties total found
4 room house in Batumi, Georgia
4 room house
Batumi, Georgia
5 Number of rooms 220 m² Number of floors 2
€ 570,000
Exclusive property with sea views in Mahinjauri. Just 10 minutes from Batumi, with an area o…
7 room house in Batumi, Georgia
7 room house
Batumi, Georgia
9 Number of rooms 360 m² Number of floors 3
€ 370,000
Private house for sale in Batumi, 1.5 km from the Black Sea coast. The place is inhabited by…
4 room house in Batumi, Georgia
4 room house
Batumi, Georgia
6 Number of rooms 204 m² Number of floors 3
€ 340,000
For sale is near Batumi, with furniture and appliances. The house is fully equipped for a co…
5 room house in Akhaltskaro, Georgia
5 room house
Akhaltskaro, Georgia
8 Number of rooms 300 m² Number of floors 2
€ 850,000
Private villa for sale with a large plot of land several km. from the center of Tbilisi. In…
4 room house in Maltakva, Georgia
4 room house
Maltakva, Georgia
8 Number of rooms 200 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,000,000
4 room house in Village Dighomi, Georgia
4 room house
Village Dighomi, Georgia
6 Number of rooms 370 m² Number of floors 3
€ 970,000
New Art Nouveau House. Built in 2019, this year the renovation is completed completely. Tota…
5 room house in Village Dighomi, Georgia
5 room house
Village Dighomi, Georgia
8 Number of rooms 850 m² Number of floors 2
€ 685,000
Villa for sale in a quiet, quiet and beautiful place in Tbilisi. Floor I: large guest room …
3 room house in Tbilisi, Georgia
3 room house
Tbilisi, Georgia
10 Number of rooms 355 m² Number of floors 3
€ 255,000
The house has been recently built and renovated. On the ground floor there is a living room…
7 room house in Tbilisi, Georgia
7 room house
Tbilisi, Georgia
12 Number of rooms 640 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 1,400,000
Private house for sale in the central district of Tbilisi, 2 minutes from the Round Garden. …
9 room house in Tbilisi, Georgia
9 room house
Tbilisi, Georgia
34 Number of rooms 2 250 m² Number of floors 5
€ 2,700,000
The house is located in the central district of Tbilisi, on a small hill. This is a unique b…
House in Tkhilistskaro, Georgia
House
Tkhilistskaro, Georgia
€ 1,900,000
In the Kvarel district, the existing Chateau Bruale is being sold, built on a land plot of 3…
5 room house in Tbilisi, Georgia
5 room house
Tbilisi, Georgia
8 Number of rooms 400 m²
€ 450,000
For sale 3-storey private house in the most prestigious area of the city. Tbilisi in Waka, o…
3 room house in Adlia, Georgia
3 room house
Adlia, Georgia
6 Number of rooms 183 m²
€ 180,000
Private house for sale in Batumi In a protected area, 200 m from the sea. Secluded, quiet pl…
5 room house in Tbilisi, Georgia
5 room house
Tbilisi, Georgia
7 Number of rooms 400 m²
€ 900,000
A beautiful and spacious private house will be sold in the very center of Tbilisi, upstairs …

