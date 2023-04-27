Georgia
Realting.com
Georgia
Houses
Seaview Houses for Sale in Georgia
3 room townhouse
Gonio, Georgia
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
130 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 320,803
The Wyndham Grand Riviera is a luxury townhouse and villa complex in the ecologically clean …
3 room cottage
Zemo Kvariati, Georgia
4 Number of rooms
5 bath
203 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 223,000
The SeaShell complex is located on upland and each cottage offers panora…
3 room cottage
Zemo Kvariati, Georgia
4 Number of rooms
5 bath
179 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 186,000
The SeaShell complex is located on upland and each cottage offers panora…
1 room Cottage
Sarpi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms
2 bath
55 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 96,000
The SeaShell complex is located on upland and each cottage offers panora…
3 room townhouse
Gonio, Georgia
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
151 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 362,359
The Wyndham Grand Riviera is a luxury townhouse and villa complex in the ecologically clean …
Villa 2 room villa
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
145 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 239,921
Country real estate comfort class Total: 14 villas ( 2 floors ) – there are three types of …
Villa 3 room villa
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
146 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 316,877
Business Country Real Estate Total: 14 villas ( 2 floors ) – there are three types of villa…
Villa 2 room villa
Chakvi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms
3 bath
240 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 312,350
A new project from Next Group — Villa Park — offers new private villas on the Bl…
Villa 3 room villa
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
215 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 185,599
Premium residential complex Polo Villas Greenfield from a leading international low-rise bui…
3 room cottage
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
130 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 291,639
Wyndham Grand Riviera is the first hotel of townhouses and villas in Western Georgia. A com…
5 room house
Chakvi, Georgia
6 Number of rooms
640 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 470,000
A three-story private house for sale on the Black Sea coast in Chakvi. The only and exclusiv…
4 room house
Batumi, Georgia
5 Number of rooms
220 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 570,000
Exclusive property with sea views in Mahinjauri. Just 10 minutes from Batumi, with an area o…
Villa 2 room villa
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
170 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 349,000
We present to your attention an exclusive version of luxurious housing with panoramic sea vi…
Villa 2 room villa
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
145 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 316,877
Country real estate comfort class Total: 14 villas ( 2 floors ) – there are three types of …
Villa 3 room villa
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
145 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 239,921
Business Country Real Estate Total: 14 villas ( 2 floors ) – there are three types of villa…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
87 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 132,799
A luxury townhouse in Batumi with a turnkey repair just 300 meters from Batumi Boulevard and…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
208 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 150,290
Green Side - the cottage complex is located in an elite environmentally friendly recreation …
4 room house
Batumi, Georgia
6 Number of rooms
204 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 340,000
For sale is near Batumi, with furniture and appliances. The house is fully equipped for a co…
3 room cottage
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
151 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 219,700
Wyndham Grand Riviera is the first hotel of townhouses and villas in Western Georgia. A com…
3 room townhouse
Batumi, Georgia
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
144 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 130,372
Selling Townhouse in Batumi's Best Country Village Sunny Village Townhouse Project is locat…
Villa 3 room villa
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
135 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 143,953
Paradise is 120 meters above sea level, in the environmentally friendly Batumi district, the…
4 room house
Maltakva, Georgia
8 Number of rooms
200 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,000,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
151 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 218,759
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
210 m²
€ 135,300
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
151 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 154,817
Villa Villa
Batumi, Georgia
314 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 226,341
Villa 3 room villa
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
130 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 143,953
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
151 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 218,759
Villa 3 room villa
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
318 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 226,341
The villas are located in an elite environmentally friendly recreation area with amazing vie…
Villa 3 room villa
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
204 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 226,341
The villas are located in an elite environmentally friendly recreation area with amazing vie…
