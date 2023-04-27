Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Houses for Sale in Georgia

3 room townhouse in Gonio, Georgia
3 room townhouse
Gonio, Georgia
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 130 m² Number of floors 3
€ 320,803
The Wyndham Grand Riviera is a luxury townhouse and villa complex in the ecologically clean …
3 room cottage in Zemo Kvariati, Georgia
3 room cottage
Zemo Kvariati, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 5 bath 203 m² Number of floors 3
€ 223,000
The SeaShell complex is located on upland and each cottage offers panora…
3 room cottage in Zemo Kvariati, Georgia
3 room cottage
Zemo Kvariati, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 5 bath 179 m² Number of floors 3
€ 186,000
The SeaShell complex is located on upland and each cottage offers panora…
1 room Cottage in Sarpi, Georgia
1 room Cottage
Sarpi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 55 m² Number of floors 3
€ 96,000
The SeaShell complex is located on upland and each cottage offers panora…
3 room townhouse in Gonio, Georgia
3 room townhouse
Gonio, Georgia
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 151 m² Number of floors 4
€ 362,359
The Wyndham Grand Riviera is a luxury townhouse and villa complex in the ecologically clean …
Villa 2 room villa in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 2 room villa
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 145 m² Number of floors 2
€ 239,921
Country real estate comfort class Total: 14 villas ( 2 floors ) – there are three types of …
Villa 3 room villa in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 3 room villa
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 146 m² Number of floors 2
€ 316,877
Business Country Real Estate Total: 14 villas ( 2 floors ) – there are three types of villa…
Villa 2 room villa in Chakvi, Georgia
Villa 2 room villa
Chakvi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 240 m² Number of floors 2
€ 312,350
A new project from Next Group — Villa Park — offers new private villas on the Bl…
Villa 3 room villa in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 3 room villa
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 215 m² Number of floors 2
€ 185,599
Premium residential complex Polo Villas Greenfield from a leading international low-rise bui…
3 room cottage in Batumi, Georgia
3 room cottage
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 130 m² Number of floors 3
€ 291,639
Wyndham Grand Riviera is the first hotel of townhouses and villas in Western Georgia. A com…
5 room house in Chakvi, Georgia
5 room house
Chakvi, Georgia
6 Number of rooms 640 m² Number of floors 3
€ 470,000
A three-story private house for sale on the Black Sea coast in Chakvi. The only and exclusiv…
4 room house in Batumi, Georgia
4 room house
Batumi, Georgia
5 Number of rooms 220 m² Number of floors 2
€ 570,000
Exclusive property with sea views in Mahinjauri. Just 10 minutes from Batumi, with an area o…
Villa 2 room villa in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 2 room villa
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 170 m² Number of floors 2
€ 349,000
We present to your attention an exclusive version of luxurious housing with panoramic sea vi…
Villa 2 room villa in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 2 room villa
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 145 m² Number of floors 2
€ 316,877
Country real estate comfort class Total: 14 villas ( 2 floors ) – there are three types of …
Villa 3 room villa in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 3 room villa
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 145 m² Number of floors 2
€ 239,921
Business Country Real Estate Total: 14 villas ( 2 floors ) – there are three types of villa…
Villa 4 room villa in Tbilisi, Georgia
Villa 4 room villa
Tbilisi, Georgia
8 Number of rooms 4 bath 1 050 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,629,653
Exclusive offer! Newly built private villa of 1050 m2 premium class for sale in Mtatsminda d…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 87 m² Number of floors 2
€ 132,799
A luxury townhouse in Batumi with a turnkey repair just 300 meters from Batumi Boulevard and…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 208 m² Number of floors 3
€ 150,290
Green Side - the cottage complex is located in an elite environmentally friendly recreation …
3 room house in Kapreshumi, Georgia
3 room house
Kapreshumi, Georgia
5 Number of rooms 210 m² Number of floors 2
€ 200,000
For sale an elegant DEX cottage of a European level in an elite cottage village. Total area…
4 room house in Batumi, Georgia
4 room house
Batumi, Georgia
6 Number of rooms 204 m² Number of floors 3
€ 340,000
For sale is near Batumi, with furniture and appliances. The house is fully equipped for a co…
3 room house in Murmaneti, Georgia
3 room house
Murmaneti, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 262 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 278,000
Cottage for sale in the vicinity of Batumi For sale cottage with furniture and appliances 1…
3 room house in Kapreshumi, Georgia
3 room house
Kapreshumi, Georgia
5 Number of rooms 252 m² Number of floors 2
€ 200,000
3 room cottage in Batumi, Georgia
3 room cottage
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 151 m² Number of floors 3
€ 219,700
Wyndham Grand Riviera is the first hotel of townhouses and villas in Western Georgia. A com…
3 room townhouse in Batumi, Georgia
3 room townhouse
Batumi, Georgia
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 144 m² Number of floors 2
€ 130,372
Selling Townhouse in Batumi's Best Country Village Sunny Village Townhouse Project is locat…
3 room cottage in Tbilisi, Georgia
3 room cottage
Tbilisi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 127 m² Number of floors 2
€ 235,394
Exclusive offer! For sale a newly built private house of 127 m2 of premium class in a quiet …
5 room house in Akhaltskaro, Georgia
5 room house
Akhaltskaro, Georgia
8 Number of rooms 300 m² Number of floors 2
€ 850,000
Private villa for sale with a large plot of land several km. from the center of Tbilisi. In…
4 room house in Maltakva, Georgia
4 room house
Maltakva, Georgia
8 Number of rooms 200 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,000,000
Townhouse in Batumi, Georgia
Townhouse
Batumi, Georgia
147 m² Number of floors 2
€ 122,224
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
151 m² Number of floors 3
€ 218,759
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Chakvi, Georgia
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Chakvi, Georgia
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 238 m² Number of floors 3
€ 172,019
💰 Offers for investors! New project! Starting Prices 🤝 Royal Residence Botanico is a new …

