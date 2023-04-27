Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Cottages

Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Georgia

Tbilisi
2
Chakvi
1
Cottage To archive
Clear all
10 properties total found
3 room cottage in Zemo Kvariati, Georgia
3 room cottage
Zemo Kvariati, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 5 bath 203 m² Number of floors 3
€ 223,000
The SeaShell complex is located on upland and each cottage offers panora…
3 room cottage in Zemo Kvariati, Georgia
3 room cottage
Zemo Kvariati, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 5 bath 179 m² Number of floors 3
€ 186,000
The SeaShell complex is located on upland and each cottage offers panora…
1 room Cottage in Sarpi, Georgia
1 room Cottage
Sarpi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 55 m² Number of floors 3
€ 96,000
The SeaShell complex is located on upland and each cottage offers panora…
3 room cottage in Batumi, Georgia
3 room cottage
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 130 m² Number of floors 3
€ 291,639
Wyndham Grand Riviera is the first hotel of townhouses and villas in Western Georgia. A com…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 87 m² Number of floors 2
€ 132,799
A luxury townhouse in Batumi with a turnkey repair just 300 meters from Batumi Boulevard and…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 208 m² Number of floors 3
€ 150,290
Green Side - the cottage complex is located in an elite environmentally friendly recreation …
Realting.com
Go
3 room cottage in Batumi, Georgia
3 room cottage
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 151 m² Number of floors 3
€ 219,700
Wyndham Grand Riviera is the first hotel of townhouses and villas in Western Georgia. A com…
3 room cottage in Tbilisi, Georgia
3 room cottage
Tbilisi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 127 m² Number of floors 2
€ 235,394
Exclusive offer! For sale a newly built private house of 127 m2 of premium class in a quiet …
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Chakvi, Georgia
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Chakvi, Georgia
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 238 m² Number of floors 3
€ 172,019
💰 Offers for investors! New project! Starting Prices 🤝 Royal Residence Botanico is a new …
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 151 m² Number of floors 2
€ 154,817

Properties features in Georgia

with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go