  Realting.com
  Georgia
  Autonomous Republic of Adjara
  Kobuleti Municipality
  Chakvi
  Villas

Villas for sale in Chakvi, Georgia

Villa 2 room villain Chakvi, Georgia
Villa 2 room villa
Chakvi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 120 m² Number of floors 2
€ 252,195
For sale premium villa in the elite complex Spring Village located in Chakvi, in a picturesq…
Villa 2 room villain Chakvi, Georgia
Villa 2 room villa
Chakvi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 145 m² Number of floors 2
€ 310,741
Urgent sale of the villa at a price lower than that of the developer! For sale premium villa…
Villa 2 room villain Chakvi, Georgia
Villa 2 room villa
Chakvi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 240 m² Number of floors 2
€ 310,741
A new project from Next Group — Villa Park — offers new private villas on the Bl…
Villa 4 room villain Chakvi, Georgia
Villa 4 room villa
Chakvi, Georgia
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 238 m² Number of floors 3
€ 166,629
