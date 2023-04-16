Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Autonomous Republic of Adjara
  4. Kobuleti Municipality
  5. Chakvi
  6. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Chakvi, Georgia

Townhouse To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Chakvi, Georgia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Chakvi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 140 m² Number of floors 3
€ 139,608
For sale premium townhouse located in Chakvi, in a picturesque place drowning in greenery an…
3 room townhousein Chakvi, Georgia
3 room townhouse
Chakvi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 147 m² Number of floors 3
€ 121,594
Spring Village Batumi is a comfort-class property in a respectable new-generation resort vil…
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir