Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Autonomous Republic of Adjara
  4. Kobuleti Municipality
  5. Chakvi
  6. Studios

Studios for Sale in Chakvi, Georgia

Studio apartment To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
1 room studio apartmentin Chakvi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Chakvi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 37 m² 12/19 Floor
€ 70,011
1 room studio apartmentin Chakvi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Chakvi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 42 m² 13/14 Floor
€ 50,211
Tropical Garden is a residential complex located on the Black Sea coast just few kilometers …
1 room studio apartmentin Chakvi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Chakvi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 43 m² 5 Floor
€ 90,400
Soaring 60m above sea level, two residential blocks of the Green Cape Botanico are designed …
1 room studio apartmentin Chakvi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Chakvi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 43 m² 10/17 Floor
€ 77,460
Location New building will be located on the area of 15 000 square meters on the territory …
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir