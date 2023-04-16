Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Chakvi, Georgia

10 properties total found
Villa 2 room villain Chakvi, Georgia
Villa 2 room villa
Chakvi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 120 m² Number of floors 2
€ 252,195
For sale premium villa in the elite complex Spring Village located in Chakvi, in a picturesq…
Villa 2 room villain Chakvi, Georgia
Villa 2 room villa
Chakvi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 145 m² Number of floors 2
€ 310,741
Urgent sale of the villa at a price lower than that of the developer! For sale premium villa…
Villa 2 room villain Chakvi, Georgia
Villa 2 room villa
Chakvi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 240 m² Number of floors 2
€ 310,741
A new project from Next Group — Villa Park — offers new private villas on the Bl…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Chakvi, Georgia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Chakvi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 140 m² Number of floors 3
€ 139,608
For sale premium townhouse located in Chakvi, in a picturesque place drowning in greenery an…
5 room housein Chakvi, Georgia
5 room house
Chakvi, Georgia
6 Number of rooms 640 m² Number of floors 3
€ 470,000
A three-story private house for sale on the Black Sea coast in Chakvi. The only and exclusiv…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Chakvi, Georgia
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Chakvi, Georgia
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 238 m² Number of floors 3
€ 171,133
💰 Offers for investors! New project! Starting Prices 🤝 Royal Residence Botanico is a new …
3 room housein Chakvi, Georgia
3 room house
Chakvi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 151 m² Number of floors 2
€ 154,019
Villa 4 room villain Chakvi, Georgia
Villa 4 room villa
Chakvi, Georgia
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 238 m² Number of floors 3
€ 166,629
2 room housein Chakvi, Georgia
2 room house
Chakvi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 140 m² Number of floors 2
€ 105,095
Spring Village Batumi is a comfortable suburban property in a respectable new generation res…
3 room townhousein Chakvi, Georgia
3 room townhouse
Chakvi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 147 m² Number of floors 3
€ 121,594
Spring Village Batumi is a comfort-class property in a respectable new-generation resort vil…
