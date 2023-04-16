Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Chakvi, Georgia

1 room studio apartmentin Chakvi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Chakvi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 37 m² 12/19 Floor
€ 70,011
2 room apartmentin Chakvi, Georgia
2 room apartment
Chakvi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 108 m² 9/18 Floor
€ 233,925
DREAMLAND OASIS – is a unique and exclusive project in Georgia! Our territory occupies 10 he…
2 room apartmentin Chakvi, Georgia
2 room apartment
Chakvi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 108 m² 9/18 Floor
€ 233,925
DREAMLAND OASIS – is a unique and exclusive project in Georgia! Our territory occupies 10 he…
1 room apartmentin Chakvi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Chakvi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 59 m² 14/19 Floor
€ 128,677
1 room apartmentin Chakvi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Chakvi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m² 16/18 Floor
€ 137,129
¡DREAMLAND OASIS – is a unique and exclusive project in Georgia! ¡Our territory covers 10 he…
1 room apartmentin Chakvi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Chakvi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m² 7/18 Floor
€ 116,661
The apartment is in block 13 DREAMLAND OASIS – is a unique and exclusive project in Georgia!…
1 room apartmentin Chakvi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Chakvi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 59 m² 17/19 Floor
€ 138,725
The floor is in block 14 ¡DREAMLAND OASIS – is a unique and exclusive project in Georgia! ¡O…
1 room apartmentin Chakvi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Chakvi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 74 m² 4/18 Floor
€ 135,515
DREAMLAND OASIS – is a unique and exclusive project in Georgia! Our territory occupies 10 he…
