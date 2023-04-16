Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Chakvi, Georgia

1 room apartmentin Chakvi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Chakvi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 59 m² 15/19 Floor
€ 137,340
1 room studio apartmentin Chakvi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Chakvi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 37 m² 12/19 Floor
€ 70,011
2 room apartmentin Chakvi, Georgia
2 room apartment
Chakvi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 108 m² 9/18 Floor
€ 233,925
DREAMLAND OASIS – is a unique and exclusive project in Georgia! Our territory occupies 10 he…
2 room apartmentin Chakvi, Georgia
2 room apartment
Chakvi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 108 m² 9/18 Floor
€ 233,925
DREAMLAND OASIS – is a unique and exclusive project in Georgia! Our territory occupies 10 he…
1 room apartmentin Chakvi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Chakvi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 59 m² 14/19 Floor
€ 128,677
1 room apartmentin Chakvi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Chakvi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m² 16/18 Floor
€ 137,129
¡DREAMLAND OASIS – is a unique and exclusive project in Georgia! ¡Our territory covers 10 he…
1 room apartmentin Chakvi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Chakvi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m² 7/18 Floor
€ 116,661
The apartment is in block 13 DREAMLAND OASIS – is a unique and exclusive project in Georgia!…
1 room apartmentin Chakvi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Chakvi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 59 m² 17/19 Floor
€ 138,725
The floor is in block 14 ¡DREAMLAND OASIS – is a unique and exclusive project in Georgia! ¡O…
1 room apartmentin Chakvi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Chakvi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m² 11/18 Floor
€ 140,686
DREAMLAND OASIS – is a unique and exclusive project in Georgia! Our territory occupies 10 he…
1 room apartmentin Chakvi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Chakvi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 74 m² 4/18 Floor
€ 135,515
DREAMLAND OASIS – is a unique and exclusive project in Georgia! Our territory occupies 10 he…
1 room apartmentin Chakvi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Chakvi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 62 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 55,663
💰 Offers for investors! New project! Starting prices with 100% profit 🤝 Royal Residence B…
1 room apartmentin Chakvi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Chakvi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 29 m² 6/19 Floor
€ 72,056
DREAMLAND OASIS is a unique and exclusive project in Georgia! Our territory occupies 10 h…
2 room apartmentin Chakvi, Georgia
2 room apartment
Chakvi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 105 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 58,853
Turn key apartment near the sea in quiet suburb of Batumi, Georgia! Apartment for sale …
1 room studio apartmentin Chakvi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Chakvi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 42 m² 13/14 Floor
€ 50,211
Tropical Garden is a residential complex located on the Black Sea coast just few kilometers …
2 room apartmentin Chakvi, Georgia
2 room apartment
Chakvi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 103 m² 1/6 Floor
€ 185,150
Soaring 60m above sea level, two residential blocks of the Green Cape Botanico are designed …
1 room studio apartmentin Chakvi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Chakvi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 43 m² 5 Floor
€ 90,400
Soaring 60m above sea level, two residential blocks of the Green Cape Botanico are designed …
1 room studio apartmentin Chakvi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Chakvi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 43 m² 10/17 Floor
€ 77,460
Location New building will be located on the area of 15 000 square meters on the territory …
1 room apartmentin Chakvi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Chakvi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 48 m² 4/15 Floor
€ 77,760
Location New building will be located on the area of 15 000 square meters on the territory …
