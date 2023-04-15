Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Autonomous Republic of Adjara
  4. Batumi
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Batumi, Georgia

Villa 2 room villain Batumi, Georgia
Villa 2 room villa
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 145 m² Number of floors 2
€ 238,664
Country real estate comfort class Total: 14 villas ( 2 floors ) – there are three types of …
Villa 3 room villain Batumi, Georgia
Villa 3 room villa
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 146 m² Number of floors 2
€ 315,216
Business Country Real Estate Total: 14 villas ( 2 floors ) – there are three types of villa…
Villa 2 room villain Batumi, Georgia
Villa 2 room villa
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 117 m²
€ 148,602
Kobuleti Village - the villas are located in an environmentally friendly area between Batumi…
Villa 3 room villain Batumi, Georgia
Villa 3 room villa
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 130 m²
€ 174,540
Paradise Charnali is 120 meters above sea level in the beautiful village of Charnali.  …
Villa 3 room villain Batumi, Georgia
Villa 3 room villa
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 152 m²
€ 180,123
Villa 3 room villain Mejinistskali, Georgia
Villa 3 room villa
Mejinistskali, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 144 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 225,154
Townhouse for sale in Batumi, in Polo Villas Avenue complex, near the coastline. The townhou…
Villa Villain Batumi, Georgia
Villa Villa
Batumi, Georgia
Number of floors 2
€ 142,297
Villa Villain Batumi, Georgia
Villa Villa
Batumi, Georgia
368 m² Number of floors 3
€ 342,234
Villa Villain Batumi, Georgia
Villa Villa
Batumi, Georgia
204 m² Number of floors 2
€ 252,173
Villa Villain Batumi, Georgia
Villa Villa
Batumi, Georgia
314 m² Number of floors 3
€ 225,154
Villa 3 room villain Batumi, Georgia
Villa 3 room villa
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 318 m² Number of floors 3
€ 225,154
The villas are located in an elite environmentally friendly recreation area with amazing vie…
Villa 3 room villain Batumi, Georgia
Villa 3 room villa
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 204 m² Number of floors 2
€ 225,154
The villas are located in an elite environmentally friendly recreation area with amazing vie…
Villa Villain Batumi, Georgia
Villa Villa
Batumi, Georgia
201 m² Number of floors 3
€ 234,160
The villas are located in an elite, environmentally friendly recreation area with an amazing…

