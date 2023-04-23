Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Autonomous Republic of Adjara
  4. Batumi
  5. Studios

Seaview Studios for Sale in Batumi, Georgia

Studio apartment
Clear all
212 properties total found
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 36 m² 3 Floor
€ 93,207
Radisson Residences are the exclusive 5-star residences on the Batumi coast.   Apartm…
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 35 m² 3 Floor
€ 90,458
Radisson Residences are the exclusive 5-star residences on the Batumi coast.   Apartm…
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 33 m² 5 Floor
€ 82,746
Radisson Residences are the exclusive 5-star residences on the Batumi coast.   Apartm…
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 32 m² 3 Floor
€ 82,625
Radisson Residences are the exclusive 5-star residences on the Batumi coast.   Apartm…
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 31 m² 9 Floor
€ 24,819
SMG Palace is a 13-story residential complex located in the first line of the sea.   …
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 31 m² 9 Floor
€ 24,738
SMG Palace is a 13-story residential complex located in the first line of the sea.   …
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 30 m² 9 Floor
€ 24,656
SMG Palace is a 13-story residential complex located in the first line of the sea.   …
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 30 m² 12 Floor
€ 30,036
SMG Palace is a 13-story residential complex located in the first line of the sea.   …
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 30 m² 9 Floor
€ 24,494
SMG Palace is a 13-story residential complex located in the first line of the sea.   …
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 30 m² 11 Floor
€ 28,482
SMG Palace is a 13-story residential complex located in the first line of the sea.   …
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 30 m² 10 Floor
€ 26,855
SMG Palace is a 13-story residential complex located in the first line of the sea.   …
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 54 m² 9 Floor
€ 107,854
Mziuri Gardens is a new unique project at Mahinjauri Resort, located a few meters from the s…
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 49 m² 8 Floor
€ 96,355
Mziuri Gardens is a new unique project at Mahinjauri Resort, located a few meters from the s…
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 44 m² 12 Floor
€ 98,229
Mziuri Gardens is a new unique project at Mahinjauri Resort, located a few meters from the s…
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 43 m² 10 Floor
€ 96,877
Mziuri Gardens is a new unique project at Mahinjauri Resort, located a few meters from the s…
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 64 m² 2 Floor
€ 61,551
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 35 m² 13 Floor
€ 74,798
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 38 m² 6 Floor
€ 60,992
Panorama is a 40-story multifunctional complex located on the Black Sea, on Tamar Mepe Avenu…
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 37 m² 6 Floor
€ 60,668
Panorama is a 40-story multifunctional complex located on the Black Sea, on Tamar Mepe Avenu…
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 37 m² 5 Floor
€ 59,694
Panorama is a 40-story multifunctional complex located on the Black Sea, on Tamar Mepe Avenu…
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 36 m² 4 Floor
€ 58,883
Panorama is a 40-story multifunctional complex located on the Black Sea, on Tamar Mepe Avenu…
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 36 m² 4 Floor
€ 58,235
Panorama is a 40-story multifunctional complex located on the Black Sea, on Tamar Mepe Avenu…
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 35 m² 4 Floor
€ 56,288
Panorama is a 40-story multifunctional complex located on the Black Sea, on Tamar Mepe Avenu…
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 34 m² 5 Floor
€ 54,990
Panorama is a 40-story multifunctional complex located on the Black Sea, on Tamar Mepe Avenu…
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 35 m² 2/18 Floor
€ 38,272
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 25 m² 21 Floor
€ 35,146
Excellent apartment with a good location, near the stadium, Carrefour supermarket, public tr…
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 34 m² 19 Floor
€ 49,565
Sale is a spacious, bright studio. New Wave Complex. Area 33.8 square meters. m. Opposite…
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 30 m² 22 Floor
€ 48,664
The residential complex « Gumbati in Kheivani » was built in the most developed area of Batu…
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 28 m² 30 Floor
€ 42,455
For sale studio in the center with sea views in Orbi City. First line.   We will hel…
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 39 m² 15 Floor
€ 80,998
Dreamland Oasis is a unique resort located on an area of 100,000 m ² in an environmentally f…

