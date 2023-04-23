Georgia
Realting.com
Georgia
Autonomous Republic of Adjara
Batumi
Studios
Mountain View Studios for Sale in Batumi, Georgia
120 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
36 m²
3 Floor
€ 93,207
Radisson Residences are the exclusive 5-star residences on the Batumi coast. Apartm…
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
35 m²
3 Floor
€ 90,458
Radisson Residences are the exclusive 5-star residences on the Batumi coast. Apartm…
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
33 m²
5 Floor
€ 82,746
Radisson Residences are the exclusive 5-star residences on the Batumi coast. Apartm…
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
32 m²
3 Floor
€ 82,625
Radisson Residences are the exclusive 5-star residences on the Batumi coast. Apartm…
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
54 m²
9 Floor
€ 107,854
Mziuri Gardens is a new unique project at Mahinjauri Resort, located a few meters from the s…
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
49 m²
8 Floor
€ 96,355
Mziuri Gardens is a new unique project at Mahinjauri Resort, located a few meters from the s…
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
44 m²
12 Floor
€ 98,229
Mziuri Gardens is a new unique project at Mahinjauri Resort, located a few meters from the s…
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
43 m²
10 Floor
€ 96,877
Mziuri Gardens is a new unique project at Mahinjauri Resort, located a few meters from the s…
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
38 m²
6 Floor
€ 60,992
Panorama is a 40-story multifunctional complex located on the Black Sea, on Tamar Mepe Avenu…
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
37 m²
6 Floor
€ 60,668
Panorama is a 40-story multifunctional complex located on the Black Sea, on Tamar Mepe Avenu…
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
37 m²
5 Floor
€ 59,694
Panorama is a 40-story multifunctional complex located on the Black Sea, on Tamar Mepe Avenu…
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
36 m²
4 Floor
€ 58,883
Panorama is a 40-story multifunctional complex located on the Black Sea, on Tamar Mepe Avenu…
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
36 m²
4 Floor
€ 58,235
Panorama is a 40-story multifunctional complex located on the Black Sea, on Tamar Mepe Avenu…
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
35 m²
4 Floor
€ 56,288
Panorama is a 40-story multifunctional complex located on the Black Sea, on Tamar Mepe Avenu…
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
34 m²
5 Floor
€ 54,990
Panorama is a 40-story multifunctional complex located on the Black Sea, on Tamar Mepe Avenu…
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
35 m²
2/18 Floor
€ 38,272
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
25 m²
21 Floor
€ 35,146
Excellent apartment with a good location, near the stadium, Carrefour supermarket, public tr…
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
34 m²
19 Floor
€ 49,565
Sale is a spacious, bright studio. New Wave Complex. Area 33.8 square meters. m. Opposite…
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
30 m²
22 Floor
€ 48,664
The residential complex « Gumbati in Kheivani » was built in the most developed area of Batu…
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
39 m²
15 Floor
€ 80,998
Dreamland Oasis is a unique resort located on an area of 100,000 m ² in an environmentally f…
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
38 m²
16 Floor
€ 78,865
Dreamland Oasis is a unique resort located on an area of 100,000 m ² in an environmentally f…
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
37 m²
14 Floor
€ 75,067
Dreamland Oasis is a unique resort located on an area of 100,000 m ² in an environmentally f…
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
35 m²
19 Floor
€ 73,356
Dreamland Oasis is a unique resort located on an area of 100,000 m ² in an environmentally f…
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
36 m²
29 Floor
€ 63,083
Sale of a new apartment in the Dar Tower complex. Batumi Center, near the sea. Fresh repai…
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
30 m²
21 Floor
€ 55,873
Sale of an apartment in the Dar Building complex. The apartment is for sale with re…
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
37 m²
€ 67,589
For sale apartment in the elite residential complex Black Sea Towers. The apartment…
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
35 m²
18 Floor
€ 49,607
Tropical Garden – residential complex on the Black Sea. Located a few kilometers from the ce…
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
34 m²
5 Floor
€ 47,492
Tropical Garden – residential complex on the Black Sea. Located a few kilometers from the ce…
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
32 m²
25 Floor
€ 59,169
Horizons Deluxe — modern building 37 floors high. Become the owner of premium apart…
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
31 m²
27 Floor
€ 65,329
Horizons Deluxe — modern building 37 floors high. Become the owner of premium apart…
