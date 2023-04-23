Georgia
Realting.com
Georgia
Autonomous Republic of Adjara
Batumi
Studios
Studios for Sale in Batumi, Georgia
411 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
37 m²
€ 54,950
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
37 m²
€ 54,743
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
36 m²
€ 52,925
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
33 m²
€ 42,357
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
33 m²
€ 20,573
Casa di Batumi is an 18-story residential complex in the modern tourist center of Batumi - o…
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
34 m²
€ 21,452
Casa di Batumi is an 18-story residential complex in the modern tourist center of Batumi - o…
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
31 m²
€ 19,130
Casa di Batumi is an 18-story residential complex in the modern tourist center of Batumi - o…
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
30 m²
€ 18,817
Casa di Batumi is an 18-story residential complex in the modern tourist center of Batumi - o…
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
36 m²
3 Floor
€ 93,207
Radisson Residences are the exclusive 5-star residences on the Batumi coast. Apartm…
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
35 m²
3 Floor
€ 90,458
Radisson Residences are the exclusive 5-star residences on the Batumi coast. Apartm…
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
33 m²
5 Floor
€ 82,746
Radisson Residences are the exclusive 5-star residences on the Batumi coast. Apartm…
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
32 m²
3 Floor
€ 82,625
Radisson Residences are the exclusive 5-star residences on the Batumi coast. Apartm…
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
31 m²
9 Floor
€ 24,819
SMG Palace is a 13-story residential complex located in the first line of the sea. …
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
31 m²
9 Floor
€ 24,738
SMG Palace is a 13-story residential complex located in the first line of the sea. …
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
30 m²
9 Floor
€ 24,656
SMG Palace is a 13-story residential complex located in the first line of the sea. …
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
30 m²
12 Floor
€ 30,036
SMG Palace is a 13-story residential complex located in the first line of the sea. …
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
30 m²
9 Floor
€ 24,494
SMG Palace is a 13-story residential complex located in the first line of the sea. …
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
30 m²
11 Floor
€ 28,482
SMG Palace is a 13-story residential complex located in the first line of the sea. …
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
30 m²
10 Floor
€ 26,855
SMG Palace is a 13-story residential complex located in the first line of the sea. …
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
36 m²
9 Floor
€ 42,705
Guru Status — premium residential complex will be located 150 meters from the sea, close to …
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
32 m²
9 Floor
€ 37,522
Guru Status — premium residential complex will be located 150 meters from the sea, close to …
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
33 m²
9 Floor
€ 40,711
Guru Status — premium residential complex will be located 150 meters from the sea, close to …
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
31 m²
16 Floor
€ 39,645
Guru Status — premium residential complex will be located 150 meters from the sea, close to …
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
32 m²
9 Floor
€ 37,709
Guru Status — premium residential complex will be located 150 meters from the sea, close to …
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
31 m²
9 Floor
€ 36,282
Guru Status — premium residential complex will be located 150 meters from the sea, close to …
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
30 m²
9 Floor
€ 39,204
Guru Status — premium residential complex will be located 150 meters from the sea, close to …
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
28 m²
11 Floor
€ 33,189
Guru Status — premium residential complex will be located 150 meters from the sea, close to …
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
54 m²
9 Floor
€ 107,854
Mziuri Gardens is a new unique project at Mahinjauri Resort, located a few meters from the s…
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
49 m²
8 Floor
€ 96,355
Mziuri Gardens is a new unique project at Mahinjauri Resort, located a few meters from the s…
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
44 m²
12 Floor
€ 98,229
Mziuri Gardens is a new unique project at Mahinjauri Resort, located a few meters from the s…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
14
Properties features in Batumi, Georgia
with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
