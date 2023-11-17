Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Georgia
  4. Batumi
  5. Mansions

Mansions for sale in Batumi, Georgia

Mansion To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Mansion 5 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Batumi, Georgia
Mansion 5 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 770 m²
Number of floors 3
€2,30M
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Batumi, Georgia

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir