Houses for sale in Batumi, Georgia

55 properties total found
4 room housein Batumi, Georgia
4 room house
Batumi, Georgia
6 Number of rooms 4 bath 300 m² Number of floors 3
€ 270,185
A cozy country house for sale a few kilometers from the center of Batumi, at ul. Adlia. …
Townhouse 5 bedroomsin Batumi, Georgia
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 198 m²
€ 244,165
Polo Signature – a modern residential complex in Batumi.   This is the 6th complex of…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Batumi, Georgia
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 189 m²
€ 240,190
Polo Signature – a modern residential complex in Batumi.   This is the 6th complex of…
3 room townhousein Batumi, Georgia
3 room townhouse
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 156 m²
€ 195,996
Polo Signature – a modern residential complex in Batumi.   This is the 6th complex of…
3 room townhousein Batumi, Georgia
3 room townhouse
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 150 m²
€ 184,575
Polo Signature – a modern residential complex in Batumi.   This is the 6th complex of…
3 room townhousein Batumi, Georgia
3 room townhouse
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 148 m²
€ 181,057
Polo Signature – a modern residential complex in Batumi.   This is the 6th complex of…
3 room townhousein Batumi, Georgia
3 room townhouse
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 165 m²
€ 207,142
Sale of a modern townhouse in the prestigious Polo Villas Avenue residential complex.  …
Townhousein Batumi, Georgia
Townhouse
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m²
€ 121,583
Sale of a townhouse in the prestigious residential complex Polo Villas One.   Townhou…
Townhouse 5 bedroomsin Batumi, Georgia
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 238 m²
€ 180,123
Royal Residence Botanico – premium townhouses with their own courtyard near the sea.  …
Villa 2 room villain Batumi, Georgia
Villa 2 room villa
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 145 m² Number of floors 2
€ 238,664
Country real estate comfort class Total: 14 villas ( 2 floors ) – there are three types of …
Villa 3 room villain Batumi, Georgia
Villa 3 room villa
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 146 m² Number of floors 2
€ 315,216
Business Country Real Estate Total: 14 villas ( 2 floors ) – there are three types of villa…
3 room townhousein Batumi, Georgia
3 room townhouse
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 148 m²
€ 181,057
Polo Signature – a modern residential complex in Batumi.   This is the 6th complex of…
Townhousein Batumi, Georgia
Townhouse
Batumi, Georgia
244 m²
€ 153,105
Green Side Kvariati - the cottage complex is located in an elite environmentally friendly re…
Villa 2 room villain Batumi, Georgia
Villa 2 room villa
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 117 m²
€ 148,602
Kobuleti Village - the villas are located in an environmentally friendly area between Batumi…
Villa 3 room villain Batumi, Georgia
Villa 3 room villa
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 130 m²
€ 174,540
Paradise Charnali is 120 meters above sea level in the beautiful village of Charnali.  …
Villa 3 room villain Batumi, Georgia
Villa 3 room villa
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 152 m²
€ 180,123
Townhouse 5 bedroomsin Batumi, Georgia
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 238 m²
€ 175,620
Royal Residence Botanico – premium townhouses with their own courtyard near the sea.  …
3 room townhousein Batumi, Georgia
3 room townhouse
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 87 m²
€ 148,872
Batumi Villas Harmony - Townhouses with complete repairs and furniture for sale in Batumi. …
Townhouse 6 bedroomsin Batumi, Georgia
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
7 Number of rooms 4 bath 317 m²
€ 299,770
Diamond Villas is designed for those seeking comfort and quality.   The project was c…
Townhouse 6 bedroomsin Batumi, Georgia
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
7 Number of rooms 4 bath 284 m²
€ 268,186
Diamond Villas is designed for those seeking comfort and quality.   The project was c…
3 room townhousein Batumi, Georgia
3 room townhouse
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 207 m²
€ 243,167
Batumi Garden Inn - unique townhouses in Batumi.   The design of houses can be carrie…
Townhouse 5 bedroomsin Batumi, Georgia
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 198 m²
€ 244,165
Polo Signature – a modern residential complex in Batumi.   This is the 6th complex of…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Batumi, Georgia
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 189 m²
€ 240,190
Polo Signature – a modern residential complex in Batumi.   This is the 6th complex of…
3 room townhousein Batumi, Georgia
3 room townhouse
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 156 m²
€ 195,996
Polo Signature – a modern residential complex in Batumi.   This is the 6th complex of…
3 room townhousein Batumi, Georgia
3 room townhouse
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 150 m²
€ 184,332
Polo Signature – a modern residential complex in Batumi.   This is the 6th complex of…
3 room townhousein Batumi, Georgia
3 room townhouse
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 148 m²
€ 181,057
Polo Signature – a modern residential complex in Batumi.   This is the 6th complex of…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Batumi, Georgia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 297,204
Premium villas with panoramic views, comfortable living conditions on the Black Sea coast. …
3 room townhousein Batumi, Georgia
3 room townhouse
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 130 m² Number of floors 3
€ 194,443
Wyndham grand riviera The first hotel of townhouses and villas in Western Georgia   …
3 room townhousein Batumi, Georgia
3 room townhouse
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 151 m² Number of floors 2
€ 154,006
Royal Residence Botanico is an elite complex of townhouses and apartments by the sea. Locat…
3 room townhousein Batumi, Georgia
3 room townhouse
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 200 m² Number of floors 3
€ 324,222
Premium villas with panoramic views, comfortable living conditions on the Black Sea coast. …

Properties features in Batumi, Georgia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
