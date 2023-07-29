Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Georgia
  4. Abkhazia
  5. Batumi
  6. Cottages

Pool Cottages for sale in Batumi, Georgia

Cottage To archive
Clear all
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Add a property
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 4/10
€ 71,614
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 11/35
€ 42,062
2 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
2 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 17/25
€ 58,923
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 10/55
Апартаменты в многофункциональном гостиничном комплекс ORBI CITY  ORBI CITY расположен…
€ 67,988
2 room apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
2 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 1/10
Description: 3-room apartment for sale in Saburtalo, on Tsagare…
€ 61,642
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Floor 1/7
For sale spacious apartment in a new house with beautiful views from the window. Address: SA…
€ 84,291
Realting.com
Go
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 11/7
The new project in Makhinjauri is a multifunctional building-structure, which includes a tot…
€ 18,583
2 room apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
2 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Floor 14/16
Description: 3-room apartment for sale in Saburtalo, Berbuki St…
€ 126,004
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Floor 3
€ 49,500
2 room apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
2 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 12/16
3-room apartment for sale in Saburtalo, on S. Chikovani Street.…
€ 77,053
1 room apartment in Gonio, Georgia
1 room apartment
Gonio, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 7/20
An investment hotel room in a 5* all-inclusive hotel under the global brand Wyndham Grand Re…
€ 184,469
1 room apartment in Agaraki, Georgia
1 room apartment
Agaraki, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
Floor 2/13
Saburtalo Residence is a 13th-floor residential complex, located near Lisi Lake. On the firs…
€ 63,744

Properties features in Batumi, Georgia

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir