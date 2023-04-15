Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Autonomous Republic of Adjara
  4. Batumi
  5. Apartments for sale

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Batumi, Georgia

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 094 properties total found
1 room studio apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 25 m² 21 Floor
€ 35,124
Excellent apartment with a good location, near the stadium, Carrefour supermarket, public tr…
1 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 57 m² 16 Floor
€ 147,701
Premium apartment with separate bedroom. The first line to the sea is 80 meters. Batumi Bu…
1 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 52 m² 16 Floor
€ 126,086
Premium apartment with separate bedroom. The first line to the sea is 80 meters. Batumi Bu…
1 room studio apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 34 m² 19 Floor
€ 49,534
Sale is a spacious, bright studio. New Wave Complex. Area 33.8 square meters. m. Opposite…
1 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m² 14 Floor
€ 81,056
Great location, all the necessary infrastructure nearby ( supermarket school kindergarten ).…
1 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 63 m² 7 Floor
€ 126,086
For sale apartment in the premium house Best Western. 300 m to the sea. With a new repair an…
Realting.com
Go
1 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 48 m² 14 Floor
€ 112,577
The conceptual apartment "Gift SMART INDUSTRIAL" for sale in Batumi, in the most prestigious…
1 room studio apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 30 m² 22 Floor
€ 48,633
The residential complex « Gumbati in Kheivani » was built in the most developed area of Batu…
1 room studio apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 28 m² 30 Floor
€ 42,428
For sale studio in the center with sea views in Orbi City. First line.   We will hel…
2 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
2 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m² 5 Floor
€ 126,257
Dreamland Oasis is a unique resort located on an area of 100,000 m ² in an environmentally f…
1 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 66 m² 4 Floor
€ 144,115
Dreamland Oasis is a unique resort located on an area of 100,000 m ² in an environmentally f…
1 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m² 4 Floor
€ 142,798
Dreamland Oasis is a unique resort located on an area of 100,000 m ² in an environmentally f…
1 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 62 m² 15 Floor
€ 152,362
Dreamland Oasis is a unique resort located on an area of 100,000 m ² in an environmentally f…
1 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 59 m² 16 Floor
€ 146,301
Dreamland Oasis is a unique resort located on an area of 100,000 m ² in an environmentally f…
1 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m² 15 Floor
€ 144,614
Dreamland Oasis is a unique resort located on an area of 100,000 m ² in an environmentally f…
1 room studio apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 39 m² 15 Floor
€ 80,947
Dreamland Oasis is a unique resort located on an area of 100,000 m ² in an environmentally f…
1 room studio apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 38 m² 16 Floor
€ 78,815
Dreamland Oasis is a unique resort located on an area of 100,000 m ² in an environmentally f…
1 room studio apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 37 m² 14 Floor
€ 75,020
Dreamland Oasis is a unique resort located on an area of 100,000 m ² in an environmentally f…
1 room studio apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 35 m² 19 Floor
€ 73,309
Dreamland Oasis is a unique resort located on an area of 100,000 m ² in an environmentally f…
1 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m² 13/40 Floor
€ 71,516
The 7th Heaven Residence – residential complex is two 40-story towers 10 meters from the bea…
1 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 66 m² 14 Floor
€ 125,412
Batumi View – a new multifunctional residential complex, located on the territory of the new…
1 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m² 11 Floor
€ 113,024
Batumi View – a new multifunctional residential complex, located on the territory of the new…
1 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 54 m² 12 Floor
€ 101,506
Batumi View – a new multifunctional residential complex, located on the territory of the new…
1 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 52 m² 14 Floor
€ 98,120
Batumi View – a new multifunctional residential complex, located on the territory of the new…
1 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 39 m² 12 Floor
€ 66,283
Batumi View – a new multifunctional residential complex, located on the territory of the new…
1 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 38 m² 12 Floor
€ 64,682
Batumi View – a new multifunctional residential complex, located on the territory of the new…
1 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 43 m² 10 Floor
€ 72,972
Batumi View – a new multifunctional residential complex, located on the territory of the new…
1 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 39 m² 4 Floor
€ 62,563
Batumi View – a new multifunctional residential complex, located on the territory of the new…
1 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 39 m² 7 Floor
€ 65,993
Batumi View – a new multifunctional residential complex, located on the territory of the new…
1 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 37 m² 7 Floor
€ 63,644
Batumi View – a new multifunctional residential complex, located on the territory of the new…

Properties features in Batumi, Georgia

with mountain view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir