34
Apartment in Georgia
Show properties list
Apartments for sale
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Batumi, Georgia
1 094 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
25 m²
21 Floor
€ 35,124
Excellent apartment with a good location, near the stadium, Carrefour supermarket, public tr…
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
57 m²
16 Floor
€ 147,701
Premium apartment with separate bedroom. The first line to the sea is 80 meters. Batumi Bu…
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
52 m²
16 Floor
€ 126,086
Premium apartment with separate bedroom. The first line to the sea is 80 meters. Batumi Bu…
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
34 m²
19 Floor
€ 49,534
Sale is a spacious, bright studio. New Wave Complex. Area 33.8 square meters. m. Opposite…
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
70 m²
14 Floor
€ 81,056
Great location, all the necessary infrastructure nearby ( supermarket school kindergarten ).…
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
63 m²
7 Floor
€ 126,086
For sale apartment in the premium house Best Western. 300 m to the sea. With a new repair an…
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
48 m²
14 Floor
€ 112,577
The conceptual apartment "Gift SMART INDUSTRIAL" for sale in Batumi, in the most prestigious…
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
30 m²
22 Floor
€ 48,633
The residential complex « Gumbati in Kheivani » was built in the most developed area of Batu…
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
28 m²
30 Floor
€ 42,428
For sale studio in the center with sea views in Orbi City. First line. We will hel…
2 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
70 m²
5 Floor
€ 126,257
Dreamland Oasis is a unique resort located on an area of 100,000 m ² in an environmentally f…
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
66 m²
4 Floor
€ 144,115
Dreamland Oasis is a unique resort located on an area of 100,000 m ² in an environmentally f…
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
65 m²
4 Floor
€ 142,798
Dreamland Oasis is a unique resort located on an area of 100,000 m ² in an environmentally f…
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
62 m²
15 Floor
€ 152,362
Dreamland Oasis is a unique resort located on an area of 100,000 m ² in an environmentally f…
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
59 m²
16 Floor
€ 146,301
Dreamland Oasis is a unique resort located on an area of 100,000 m ² in an environmentally f…
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
58 m²
15 Floor
€ 144,614
Dreamland Oasis is a unique resort located on an area of 100,000 m ² in an environmentally f…
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
39 m²
15 Floor
€ 80,947
Dreamland Oasis is a unique resort located on an area of 100,000 m ² in an environmentally f…
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
38 m²
16 Floor
€ 78,815
Dreamland Oasis is a unique resort located on an area of 100,000 m ² in an environmentally f…
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
37 m²
14 Floor
€ 75,020
Dreamland Oasis is a unique resort located on an area of 100,000 m ² in an environmentally f…
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
35 m²
19 Floor
€ 73,309
Dreamland Oasis is a unique resort located on an area of 100,000 m ² in an environmentally f…
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
50 m²
13/40 Floor
€ 71,516
The 7th Heaven Residence – residential complex is two 40-story towers 10 meters from the bea…
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
66 m²
14 Floor
€ 125,412
Batumi View – a new multifunctional residential complex, located on the territory of the new…
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
60 m²
11 Floor
€ 113,024
Batumi View – a new multifunctional residential complex, located on the territory of the new…
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
54 m²
12 Floor
€ 101,506
Batumi View – a new multifunctional residential complex, located on the territory of the new…
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
52 m²
14 Floor
€ 98,120
Batumi View – a new multifunctional residential complex, located on the territory of the new…
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
39 m²
12 Floor
€ 66,283
Batumi View – a new multifunctional residential complex, located on the territory of the new…
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
38 m²
12 Floor
€ 64,682
Batumi View – a new multifunctional residential complex, located on the territory of the new…
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
43 m²
10 Floor
€ 72,972
Batumi View – a new multifunctional residential complex, located on the territory of the new…
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
39 m²
4 Floor
€ 62,563
Batumi View – a new multifunctional residential complex, located on the territory of the new…
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
39 m²
7 Floor
€ 65,993
Batumi View – a new multifunctional residential complex, located on the territory of the new…
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
37 m²
7 Floor
€ 63,644
Batumi View – a new multifunctional residential complex, located on the territory of the new…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
Properties features in Batumi, Georgia
with mountain view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Search using the map