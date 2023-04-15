Georgia
Batumi
Georgia
Autonomous Republic of Adjara
Batumi
Apartments for sale
Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Batumi, Georgia
730 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
25 m²
21 Floor
€ 35,124
Excellent apartment with a good location, near the stadium, Carrefour supermarket, public tr…
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
34 m²
19 Floor
€ 49,534
Sale is a spacious, bright studio. New Wave Complex. Area 33.8 square meters. m. Opposite…
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
70 m²
14 Floor
€ 81,056
Great location, all the necessary infrastructure nearby ( supermarket school kindergarten ).…
2 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
80 m²
20 Floor
€ 126,086
Three-room apartment Batumi for sale. The apartment has a huge kitchen-living room, two spa…
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
30 m²
22 Floor
€ 48,633
The residential complex « Gumbati in Kheivani » was built in the most developed area of Batu…
2 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
70 m²
5 Floor
€ 126,257
Dreamland Oasis is a unique resort located on an area of 100,000 m ² in an environmentally f…
Look for
New buildings
on Realting.com
Go
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
66 m²
4 Floor
€ 144,115
Dreamland Oasis is a unique resort located on an area of 100,000 m ² in an environmentally f…
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
65 m²
4 Floor
€ 142,798
Dreamland Oasis is a unique resort located on an area of 100,000 m ² in an environmentally f…
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
62 m²
15 Floor
€ 152,362
Dreamland Oasis is a unique resort located on an area of 100,000 m ² in an environmentally f…
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
59 m²
16 Floor
€ 146,301
Dreamland Oasis is a unique resort located on an area of 100,000 m ² in an environmentally f…
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
58 m²
15 Floor
€ 144,614
Dreamland Oasis is a unique resort located on an area of 100,000 m ² in an environmentally f…
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
39 m²
15 Floor
€ 80,947
Dreamland Oasis is a unique resort located on an area of 100,000 m ² in an environmentally f…
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
38 m²
16 Floor
€ 78,815
Dreamland Oasis is a unique resort located on an area of 100,000 m ² in an environmentally f…
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
37 m²
14 Floor
€ 75,020
Dreamland Oasis is a unique resort located on an area of 100,000 m ² in an environmentally f…
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
35 m²
19 Floor
€ 73,309
Dreamland Oasis is a unique resort located on an area of 100,000 m ² in an environmentally f…
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
50 m²
11 Floor
€ 144,099
New modern one-bedroom apartment with sea views and design repairs, located on the 11th floo…
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
45 m²
7 Floor
€ 40,748
Apartment on the street Giliuli Shartava, 7. Near the beautiful walking street of the Hero A…
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
41 m²
12 Floor
€ 62,143
For sale spacious studio in the center. New repair. We will help to profitably and…
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
40 m²
25 Floor
€ 59,441
For sale apartment with new repairs and furniture. Thanks to the developed infrastructure, e…
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
36 m²
29 Floor
€ 63,043
Sale of a new apartment in the Dar Tower complex. Batumi Center, near the sea. Fresh repai…
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
35 m²
13 Floor
€ 99,068
New one-room apartment with sea views and design repairs, located on the 13th floor of the 2…
2 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
91 m²
10/12 Floor
€ 121,583
Cozy apartment for sale in the center of Batumi, at ul. General Aslan Abashidze 10. About t…
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
29 m²
21/25 Floor
€ 44,130
Ready-made studio for sale in Batumi at ul. Gorgiladze 98. About the apartment : The studi…
2 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
61 m²
17/25 Floor
€ 63,043
For sale apartment in a residential comfort complex of the New Line class in Batumi at ul. K…
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
50 m²
32 Floor
€ 103,571
Sale of an apartment with a separate bedroom in the ORBI Beach Tower. The apartment…
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
60 m²
8 Floor
€ 72,049
Sale of an apartment with a separate bedroom. The windows of the apartment offer sea views …
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
37 m²
€ 68,447
Apartment for sale in Intoursit Residence. The apartment is for sale with quality r…
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
52 m²
13 Floor
€ 63,043
For sale apartment with beautiful and high-quality repairs. Apartment with a qualit…
3 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
145 m²
16 Floor
€ 198,136
For sale a large spacious apartment in the city center. The apartment is fully equipped, a …
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
30 m²
21 Floor
€ 55,838
Sale of an apartment in the Dar Building complex. The apartment is for sale with re…
Properties features in Batumi, Georgia
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Search using the map