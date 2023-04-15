Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Batumi, Georgia

1 room studio apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 25 m² 21 Floor
€ 35,124
Excellent apartment with a good location, near the stadium, Carrefour supermarket, public tr…
1 room studio apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 34 m² 19 Floor
€ 49,534
Sale is a spacious, bright studio. New Wave Complex. Area 33.8 square meters. m. Opposite…
1 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m² 14 Floor
€ 81,056
Great location, all the necessary infrastructure nearby ( supermarket school kindergarten ).…
2 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
2 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 80 m² 20 Floor
€ 126,086
Three-room apartment Batumi for sale. The apartment has a huge kitchen-living room, two spa…
1 room studio apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 30 m² 22 Floor
€ 48,633
The residential complex « Gumbati in Kheivani » was built in the most developed area of Batu…
2 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
2 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m² 5 Floor
€ 126,257
Dreamland Oasis is a unique resort located on an area of 100,000 m ² in an environmentally f…
1 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 66 m² 4 Floor
€ 144,115
Dreamland Oasis is a unique resort located on an area of 100,000 m ² in an environmentally f…
1 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m² 4 Floor
€ 142,798
Dreamland Oasis is a unique resort located on an area of 100,000 m ² in an environmentally f…
1 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 62 m² 15 Floor
€ 152,362
Dreamland Oasis is a unique resort located on an area of 100,000 m ² in an environmentally f…
1 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 59 m² 16 Floor
€ 146,301
Dreamland Oasis is a unique resort located on an area of 100,000 m ² in an environmentally f…
1 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m² 15 Floor
€ 144,614
Dreamland Oasis is a unique resort located on an area of 100,000 m ² in an environmentally f…
1 room studio apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 39 m² 15 Floor
€ 80,947
Dreamland Oasis is a unique resort located on an area of 100,000 m ² in an environmentally f…
1 room studio apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 38 m² 16 Floor
€ 78,815
Dreamland Oasis is a unique resort located on an area of 100,000 m ² in an environmentally f…
1 room studio apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 37 m² 14 Floor
€ 75,020
Dreamland Oasis is a unique resort located on an area of 100,000 m ² in an environmentally f…
1 room studio apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 35 m² 19 Floor
€ 73,309
Dreamland Oasis is a unique resort located on an area of 100,000 m ² in an environmentally f…
1 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m² 11 Floor
€ 144,099
New modern one-bedroom apartment with sea views and design repairs, located on the 11th floo…
1 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 45 m² 7 Floor
€ 40,748
Apartment on the street Giliuli Shartava, 7. Near the beautiful walking street of the Hero A…
1 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 41 m² 12 Floor
€ 62,143
For sale spacious studio in the center. New repair.   We will help to profitably and…
1 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 40 m² 25 Floor
€ 59,441
For sale apartment with new repairs and furniture. Thanks to the developed infrastructure, e…
1 room studio apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 36 m² 29 Floor
€ 63,043
Sale of a new apartment in the Dar Tower complex. Batumi Center, near the sea. Fresh repai…
1 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 35 m² 13 Floor
€ 99,068
New one-room apartment with sea views and design repairs, located on the 13th floor of the 2…
2 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
2 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 91 m² 10/12 Floor
€ 121,583
Cozy apartment for sale in the center of Batumi, at ul. General Aslan Abashidze 10. About t…
1 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 29 m² 21/25 Floor
€ 44,130
Ready-made studio for sale in Batumi at ul. Gorgiladze 98. About the apartment : The studi…
2 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
2 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 61 m² 17/25 Floor
€ 63,043
For sale apartment in a residential comfort complex of the New Line class in Batumi at ul. K…
1 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m² 32 Floor
€ 103,571
Sale of an apartment with a separate bedroom in the ORBI Beach Tower.   The apartment…
1 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m² 8 Floor
€ 72,049
Sale of an apartment with a separate bedroom. The windows of the apartment offer sea views …
1 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 37 m²
€ 68,447
Apartment for sale in Intoursit Residence.   The apartment is for sale with quality r…
1 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 52 m² 13 Floor
€ 63,043
For sale apartment with beautiful and high-quality repairs.   Apartment with a qualit…
3 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
3 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 145 m² 16 Floor
€ 198,136
For sale a large spacious apartment in the city center. The apartment is fully equipped, a …
1 room studio apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 30 m² 21 Floor
€ 55,838
Sale of an apartment in the Dar Building complex.   The apartment is for sale with re…

