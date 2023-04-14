Georgia
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Georgia
New houses in Georgia
All new buildings in Georgia
34
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Georgia
Residential
Apartment in Georgia
Penthouse
Studio apartment
House in Georgia
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Land in Georgia
Luxury Properties in Georgia
Find an Agent in Georgia
Real estate agencies in Georgia
Agents in Georgia
Commercial
All commercial properties in Georgia
Hotel
Office
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Georgia
Find an Agent in Georgia
Real estate agencies in Georgia
Agents in Georgia
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Georgia
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Penthouse
House
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Georgia
Abkhazia
Villas
Pool Villas for sale in Autonomous Republic of Adjara, Georgia
Batumi
5
Villa
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
2 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
80 m²
9 Floor
€ 60,885
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
61 m²
€ 94,445
A brand new complex OVAL, developed by Metropol in Batumi, is where your dreams of owning an…
3 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
215 m²
13/16 Floor
€ 193,631
Description: 5-room apartment for sale in Saburtalo, on Chikova…
1 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
63 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 115,533
The complex is located in the diplomatic district of Krtsanisi. On the territory of the…
1 room apartment
Gonio, Georgia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
65 m²
10/20 Floor
€ 276,221
An investment hotel room in a 5* all-inclusive hotel under the global brand Wyndham Grand Re…
Villa 5 room villa
Tbilisi, Georgia
7 Number of rooms
2 bath
650 m²
€ 235,253
Description: 3-storey private house for sale in Nadzaladevi, on…
Look for
New buildings
on Realting.com
Go
3 room house
Tbilisi, Georgia
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
140 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 158,343
1-storied 140 sq.m. new-constructed private house for rent in Digomi 7, on Nozadze str, loca…
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
32 m²
8/40 Floor
€ 41,893
3 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
5 Number of rooms
1 bath
121 m²
10/20 Floor
€ 241,659
The residential complex Bianca Batumi has a recreation area of 13 000 m2, a 27-meter outdoor…
2 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
63 m²
3/9 Floor
€ 51,575
Description: 3-room apartment for sale in Isani, on Beri Gabrie…
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
49 m²
21 Floor
€ 108,578
Sale of an apartment in the Dar Building complex. The apartment is for sale with re…
1 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
55 m²
8/18 Floor
€ 85,596
Properties features in Autonomous Republic of Adjara, Georgia
with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map