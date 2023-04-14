Georgia
34
THB
TRY
Show property on map
Show properties list
Pool Townhouses for sale in Autonomous Republic of Adjara, Georgia
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Similar properties in the surrounding area
2 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
64 m²
35/40 Floor
€ 69,816
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
35 m²
4/15 Floor
€ 43,431
Sale of an apartment in Batumi, the area of the new boulevard at the 1st lane of Angisa. Ab…
2 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
136 m²
10/13 Floor
€ 133,008
2 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
57 m²
3/13 Floor
€ 41,622
Description: 3-room apartment for sale in Isani, at the beginni…
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
33 m²
11/14 Floor
€ 38,346
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
36 m²
4/20 Floor
€ 31,171
2 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
105 m²
11/13 Floor
€ 126,222
With exclusive rights !!! 3-room apartment for sale, fully furn…
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
45 m²
4/28 Floor
€ 31,352
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
58 m²
7/40 Floor
€ 92,472
2 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
75 m²
15/55 Floor
€ 92,462
A unique regional hub that provides investors with a unique chance to become a global busi…
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
58 m²
25/54 Floor
€ 194,536
For sale 1-bedroom apartment in the complex Alliance Marriott Privilege Batumi, 50 meters fr…
3 room townhouse
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
148 m²
€ 181,902
Polo Signature – a modern residential complex in Batumi. This is the 6th complex of…
