Studios
Seaview Studios for Sale in Autonomous Republic of Adjara, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
31 m²
€ 42,074
A brand new complex OVAL, developed by Metropol in Batumi, is where your dreams of owning an…
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
36 m²
€ 50,349
The brand new complex CUBE is a perfect combination of luxury, style, and elegance, develope…
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
35 m²
€ 47,639
A brand new complex OVAL, developed by Metropol in Batumi, is where your dreams of owning an…
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
29 m²
25/37 Floor
€ 53,383
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
34 m²
18/18 Floor
€ 46,417
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
32 m²
8/20 Floor
€ 48,233
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
34 m²
8/18 Floor
€ 50,749
BiResidence – a unique premium complex, located 120 meters from the sea, in the tourist cent…
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
35 m²
10/20 Floor
€ 39,332
Residential complex Next Apartments – new building with a vibrant design, unlimited opportun…
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
5/40 Floor
€ 43,363
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
42 m²
6/12 Floor
€ 79,805
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
31 m²
24/27 Floor
€ 64,514
Elite housing complex Steps The multi-functional hotel and apartment complex is located in …
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
34 m²
3/19 Floor
€ 44,608
B2B Development offers a 17-storey modern residential complex - & ldquo; NAVI & rdquo; is lo…
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
30 360 m²
10/20 Floor
€ 27,470
The complex is located 100 meters from the sea and a 10-minute walk from the Batumi Botanica…
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
39 m²
10/20 Floor
€ 34,582
The complex is located 100 meters from the sea and a 10-minute walk from the Batumi Botanica…
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
35 m²
10/20 Floor
€ 31,035
The complex is located 100 meters from the sea and a 10-minute walk from the Batumi Botanica…
