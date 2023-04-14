Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Abkhazia
  4. Studios

Mountain View Studios for Sale in Autonomous Republic of Adjara, Georgia

Studio apartment To archive
Clear all
20 properties total found
1 room studio apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
VIP
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 31 m²
€ 42,074
A brand new complex OVAL, developed by Metropol in Batumi, is where your dreams of owning an…
1 room studio apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
VIP
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 36 m²
€ 50,349
The brand new complex CUBE is a perfect combination of luxury, style, and elegance, develope…
1 room studio apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 35 m²
€ 47,639
A brand new complex OVAL, developed by Metropol in Batumi, is where your dreams of owning an…
1 room studio apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 37 m² 16/20 Floor
€ 66,414
The residential complex Bianca Batumi has a recreation area of 13 000 m2, a 27-meter outdoor…
1 room studio apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 29 m² 25/37 Floor
€ 53,383
1 room studio apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 38 m² 7/25 Floor
€ 77,506
Realting.com
Go
1 room studio apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 37 m² 13/35 Floor
€ 61,428
1 room studio apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 34 m² 18/18 Floor
€ 46,417
1 room studio apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 38 m² 14/54 Floor
€ 100,629
1 room studio apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 32 m² 8/20 Floor
€ 48,233
1 room studio apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 31 m² 26/27 Floor
€ 56,099
Elite residential complex Steps The multifunctional hotel and residential complex is locate…
1 room studio apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 34 m² 8/18 Floor
€ 50,749
BiResidence – a unique premium complex, located 120 meters from the sea, in the tourist cent…
1 room studio apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 31 m² 10/25 Floor
€ 49,414
Residential complex Wyndham Residence – modern new building with a vibrant design, the const…
1 room studio apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 5/40 Floor
€ 43,363
1 room studio apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 42 m² 6/12 Floor
€ 79,805
1 room studio apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 30 m² 19/27 Floor
€ 45,530
Elite residential complex Steps The multifunctional hotel and residential complex is locate…
Studio apartment 10 bedroomsin Batumi, Georgia
Studio apartment 10 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 37 m² 6/36 Floor
€ 33,300
BLUE SKY TOWER - & nbsp; This is a new 36-story residential and & nbsp; hotel complex consis…
1 room studio apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 30 360 m² 10/20 Floor
€ 27,470
The complex is located 100 meters from the sea and a 10-minute walk from the Batumi Botanica…
1 room studio apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 39 m² 10/20 Floor
€ 34,582
The complex is located 100 meters from the sea and a 10-minute walk from the Batumi Botanica…
1 room studio apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 35 m² 10/20 Floor
€ 31,035
The complex is located 100 meters from the sea and a 10-minute walk from the Batumi Botanica…

Properties features in Autonomous Republic of Adjara, Georgia

with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir