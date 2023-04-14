Show property on map Show properties list
  Realting.com
  Georgia
  Abkhazia
  Studios

Studios for Sale in Autonomous Republic of Adjara, Georgia

1 room studio apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 31 m²
€ 42,074
A brand new complex OVAL, developed by Metropol in Batumi, is where your dreams of owning an…
1 room studio apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 36 m²
€ 50,349
The brand new complex CUBE is a perfect combination of luxury, style, and elegance, develope…
1 room studio apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 35 m²
€ 47,639
A brand new complex OVAL, developed by Metropol in Batumi, is where your dreams of owning an…
1 room studio apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 30 m² 3/15 Floor
€ 47,503
The apartment is located in a unique multifunctional complex, which consists of hotels and p…
1 room studio apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 37 m² 16/20 Floor
€ 66,414
The residential complex Bianca Batumi has a recreation area of 13 000 m2, a 27-meter outdoor…
1 room studio apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 29 m² 25/37 Floor
€ 53,383
1 room studio apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 38 m² 7/25 Floor
€ 77,506
1 room studio apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 37 m² 13/35 Floor
€ 61,428
1 room studio apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 34 m² 18/18 Floor
€ 46,417
1 room studio apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 38 m² 14/54 Floor
€ 100,629
1 room studio apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 32 m² 8/20 Floor
€ 48,233
1 room studio apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 31 m² 26/27 Floor
€ 56,099
Elite residential complex Steps The multifunctional hotel and residential complex is locate…
1 room studio apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 34 m² 8/18 Floor
€ 50,749
BiResidence – a unique premium complex, located 120 meters from the sea, in the tourist cent…
1 room studio apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 31 m² 10/25 Floor
€ 49,414
Residential complex Wyndham Residence – modern new building with a vibrant design, the const…
1 room studio apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 35 m² 10/20 Floor
€ 39,332
Residential complex Next Apartments – new building with a vibrant design, unlimited opportun…
1 room studio apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 5/40 Floor
€ 43,363
1 room studio apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 42 m² 6/12 Floor
€ 79,805
1 room studio apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 30 m² 19/27 Floor
€ 45,530
Elite residential complex Steps The multifunctional hotel and residential complex is locate…
1 room studio apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 31 m² 24/27 Floor
€ 64,514
Elite housing complex Steps The multi-functional hotel and apartment complex is located in …
1 room studio apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 32 m² 27/37 Floor
€ 66,634
The Horizons Deluxe residential complex – is a comfortable space for life and relaxation, a …
1 room studio apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 37 m² 8/13 Floor
€ 56,928
1 room studio apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 28 m² 8/39 Floor
€ 45,306
1 room studio apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 34 m² 3/19 Floor
€ 44,608
B2B Development offers a 17-storey modern residential complex - & ldquo; NAVI & rdquo; is lo…
Studio apartment 10 bedroomsin Batumi, Georgia
Studio apartment 10 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 37 m² 6/36 Floor
€ 33,300
BLUE SKY TOWER - & nbsp; This is a new 36-story residential and & nbsp; hotel complex consis…
1 room studio apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 30 360 m² 10/20 Floor
€ 27,470
The complex is located 100 meters from the sea and a 10-minute walk from the Batumi Botanica…
1 room studio apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 39 m² 10/20 Floor
€ 34,582
The complex is located 100 meters from the sea and a 10-minute walk from the Batumi Botanica…
1 room studio apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 35 m² 10/20 Floor
€ 31,035
The complex is located 100 meters from the sea and a 10-minute walk from the Batumi Botanica…
Studio apartment with Buying a propertyin Batumi, Georgia
Studio apartment with Buying a property
Batumi, Georgia
Number of floors 36
€ 22,439
The complex is conveniently located in the prestigious Batumi area: next to the French and L…

