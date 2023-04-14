Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Autonomous Republic of Adjara, Georgia

Batumi
101 property total found
1 room studio apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 31 m²
€ 42,074
A brand new complex OVAL, developed by Metropol in Batumi, is where your dreams of owning an…
1 room studio apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 36 m²
€ 50,349
The brand new complex CUBE is a perfect combination of luxury, style, and elegance, develope…
3 room housein Batumi, Georgia
3 room house
Batumi, Georgia
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 520 m² Number of floors 3
€ 904,818
A chic country house for sale 30 minutes from Batumi, in the village of Mahinjauri, a conven…
1 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 48 m² 15/25 Floor
€ 69,490
Cozy apartment for sale in Batumi at ul. Kobaladze 8a. About the apartment : The apartment…
2 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
2 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m² 30/33 Floor
€ 117,626
Apartment for sale in the Yalcin Star Residence residential complex in Batumi, at ul. Piro…
1 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 45 m² 9/45 Floor
€ 70,576
Ready-made apartments for sale at the world-famous Aparthotel Orbi Citu in Batumi at ul. She…
1 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 39 m² 16/32 Floor
€ 63,337
Apartment for sale in an elite complex in Batumi, at ul. Tbel Abuseridze 5A. About the apar…
1 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 29 m² 12/12 Floor
€ 45,241
A finished studio for sale in the center of Batumi at ul. Tsarya Parnavaza 107. About the a…
1 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m² 12/17 Floor
€ 72,385
2 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
2 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m² 7/18 Floor
€ 108,578
3 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
3 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 118 m² 11/20 Floor
€ 235,488
The residential complex Bianca Batumi has a recreation area of 13 000 m2, a 27-meter outdoor…
3 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
3 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 121 m² 10/20 Floor
€ 241,659
The residential complex Bianca Batumi has a recreation area of 13 000 m2, a 27-meter outdoor…
2 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
2 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m² 8/20 Floor
€ 128,593
The residential complex Bianca Batumi has a recreation area of 13 000 m2, a 27-meter outdoor…
1 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 56 m² 17/20 Floor
€ 95,929
The residential complex Bianca Batumi has a recreation area of 13 000 m2, a 27-meter outdoor…
2 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
2 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 138 m²
€ 204,659
Write us for any questions!!!
1 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 44 m²
€ 63,265
The brand new complex CUBE is a perfect combination of luxury, style, and elegance, develope…
1 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 38 m²
€ 55,447
The brand new complex CUBE is a perfect combination of luxury, style, and elegance, develope…
1 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 61 m²
€ 94,445
A brand new complex OVAL, developed by Metropol in Batumi, is where your dreams of owning an…
1 room studio apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 35 m²
€ 47,639
A brand new complex OVAL, developed by Metropol in Batumi, is where your dreams of owning an…
4 room housein Batumi, Georgia
4 room house
Batumi, Georgia
5 Number of rooms 220 m² Number of floors 2
€ 570,000
Exclusive property with sea views in Mahinjauri. Just 10 minutes from Batumi, with an area o…
Penthouse 4 roomsin Batumi, Georgia
Penthouse 4 rooms
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 394 m² 9/9 Floor
€ 748,513
Write us for info.
Villa 3 room villain Batumi, Georgia
Villa 3 room villa
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 145 m² Number of floors 2
€ 239,777
Business Country Real Estate Total: 14 villas ( 2 floors ) – there are three types of villa…
4 room housein Batumi, Georgia
4 room house
Batumi, Georgia
6 Number of rooms 204 m² Number of floors 3
€ 340,000
For sale is near Batumi, with furniture and appliances. The house is fully equipped for a co…
1 room apartmentin Kobuleti Municipality, Georgia
1 room apartment
Kobuleti Municipality, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 53 m² 3/8 Floor
€ 43,486
Residential complex Kobuleti Residence – modern new building with a vibrant design, th…
2 room apartmentin Kobuleti Municipality, Georgia
2 room apartment
Kobuleti Municipality, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m² 3/8 Floor
€ 47,313
Residential complex Kobuleti Residence – modern new building with a vibrant design, th…
1 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 79 m² 17/25 Floor
€ 69,671
3 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
3 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 200 m² 17/17 Floor
€ 600,000
Apartments for sale in a new unique project at the Mahinjauri resort, which is being built a…
2 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
2 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 73 m² 16/17 Floor
€ 218,400
Apartments for sale in a new unique project at the Mahinjauri resort, which is being built a…
2 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
2 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 115 m² 15/15 Floor
€ 345,000
Apartments for sale in a new unique project at the Mahinjauri resort, which is being built a…
2 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
2 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 90 m² 17/17 Floor
€ 270,000
Apartments for sale in a new unique project at the Mahinjauri resort, which is being built a…

Properties features in Autonomous Republic of Adjara, Georgia

with mountain view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
