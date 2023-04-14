Georgia
Similar properties in the surrounding area
2 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
90 m²
2/9 Floor
€ 108,578
Cozy apartment for sale in Tbilisi at the district of Didube st. Godzishvili 4. About the ap…
1 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
55 m²
2/9 Floor
€ 75,552
For sale is a bright apartment in the Vake area, in one of the most prestigious areas of Tbi…
2 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
91 m²
7/26 Floor
€ 148,119
It is an environmentally friendly area with a developed tourist infrastructure, convenient t…
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
31 m²
16 Floor
€ 39,805
Guru Status — premium residential complex will be located 150 meters from the sea, close to …
Villa 3 room villa
Tbilisi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms
100 m²
€ 1,641,340
Description: 920 sq.m. land for sale, non-agricultural, small o…
1 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
51 m²
21/24 Floor
€ 61,528
Apartment for sale in Tbilisi, Saburtalo district, at ul. Tsintsadze. About the apartment :…
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
54 m²
10/19 Floor
€ 54,521
Residential complex Next White & ndash; premium boutique hotel with full hotel services and …
1 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
70 m²
9/9 Floor
€ 113,102
Cozy one-bedroom apartment for sale in Tbilisi at ul. Mitskevich 56. About the apartment : T…
2 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
165 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 254,887
The complex is located in the diplomatic district of Krtsanisi. On the territory of the comp…
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
36 m²
€ 50,349
The brand new complex CUBE is a perfect combination of luxury, style, and elegance, develope…
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
28 m²
16/18 Floor
€ 38,907
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
75 m²
3/18 Floor
€ 140,247
Cozy apartment for sale on the first coastline in Batumi, at ul. Recheb Nizharadze 9. About …
