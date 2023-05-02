Georgia
Realting.com
Georgia
Abkhazia
Multilevel-apartment
Pool Split Level Flats, Apartments & Lofts in Autonomous Republic of Adjara, Georgia
Similar properties in the surrounding area
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
55 m²
€ 69,816
Comfort house — a comfortable modern house, surrounded by a pleasant atmosphere of quiet urb…
2 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
85 m²
2/8 Floor
€ 50,142
Description: 3-room apartment for sale in Gldani, IV micro-dist…
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
37 m²
3 Floor
€ 23,357
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
51 m²
17/19 Floor
€ 72,934
For sale spacious apartment in the center of Batumi at ul. Selim Khimshiashvili 20. About …
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
31 m²
€ 35,406
Terrassa Batumi – 29-storey, multifunctional, premium complex located on the 2nd line of the…
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
56 m²
26/50 Floor
€ 106,768
Alliance Centropolis – an ambitious project in partnership with WTCA! Alliance Group In par…
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
52 m²
7/27 Floor
€ 35,250
Horizons Residence – modern tower houses with diverse-planning apartments and their own infr…
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
35 m²
9/27 Floor
€ 32,112
Horizons Residence – modern tower houses with diverse-planning apartments and their own infr…
2 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
65 m²
6/10 Floor
€ 104,843
Cozy apartment for sale in the central district of Batumi, at ul. Vakhtanga Gorgasali 140. …
2 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
73 m²
12 Floor
€ 199,110
Mziuri Gardens is a new unique project at Mahinjauri Resort, located a few meters from the s…
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
29 m²
19/21 Floor
€ 32,211
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
35 m²
2/16 Floor
€ 38,253
White Sails - turn key apartment for sale in a newly built complex. The full-fledged seaside…
Properties features in Autonomous Republic of Adjara, Georgia
with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Search using the map