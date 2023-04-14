Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Houses for Sale in Autonomous Republic of Adjara, Georgia

3 room housein Batumi, Georgia
3 room house
Batumi, Georgia
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 520 m² Number of floors 3
€ 904,818
A chic country house for sale 30 minutes from Batumi, in the village of Mahinjauri, a conven…
4 room housein Batumi, Georgia
4 room house
Batumi, Georgia
5 Number of rooms 220 m² Number of floors 2
€ 570,000
Exclusive property with sea views in Mahinjauri. Just 10 minutes from Batumi, with an area o…
Villa 3 room villain Batumi, Georgia
Villa 3 room villa
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 145 m² Number of floors 2
€ 239,777
Business Country Real Estate Total: 14 villas ( 2 floors ) – there are three types of villa…
4 room housein Batumi, Georgia
4 room house
Batumi, Georgia
6 Number of rooms 204 m² Number of floors 3
€ 340,000
For sale is near Batumi, with furniture and appliances. The house is fully equipped for a co…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Batumi, Georgia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 208 m² Number of floors 3
€ 188,202
The cottage complex is located in an elite, environmentally friendly recreation area with an…
Properties features in Autonomous Republic of Adjara, Georgia

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
