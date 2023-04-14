Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Autonomous Republic of Adjara, Georgia

3 room housein Batumi, Georgia
3 room house
Batumi, Georgia
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 520 m² Number of floors 3
€ 904,818
A chic country house for sale 30 minutes from Batumi, in the village of Mahinjauri, a conven…
Villa 3 room villain Batumi, Georgia
Villa 3 room villa
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 151 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 329,988
Wyndham Grand Residences Riviera is a complex of luxury townhouses in an ecologically clean …
Villa 3 room villain Batumi, Georgia
Villa 3 room villa
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 151 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 345,071
Wyndham Grand Residences Riviera is a complex of luxury townhouses in an ecologically clean …
Villa 3 room villain Batumi, Georgia
Villa 3 room villa
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 151 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 329,988
Wyndham Grand Residences Riviera is a complex of luxury townhouses in an ecologically clean …
Villa 3 room villain Batumi, Georgia
Villa 3 room villa
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 130 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 292,233
Wyndham Grand Residences Riviera is a complex of luxury townhouses in an ecologically clean …
Villa 3 room villain Batumi, Georgia
Villa 3 room villa
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 130 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 291,464
Wyndham Grand Residences Riviera is a complex of luxury townhouses in an ecologically clean …
7 room housein Batumi, Georgia
7 room house
Batumi, Georgia
9 Number of rooms 360 m² Number of floors 3
€ 370,000
Private house for sale in Batumi, 1.5 km from the Black Sea coast. The place is inhabited by…
4 room housein Batumi, Georgia
4 room house
Batumi, Georgia
5 Number of rooms 220 m² Number of floors 2
€ 570,000
Exclusive property with sea views in Mahinjauri. Just 10 minutes from Batumi, with an area o…
Villa 3 room villain Batumi, Georgia
Villa 3 room villa
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 145 m² Number of floors 2
€ 239,777
Business Country Real Estate Total: 14 villas ( 2 floors ) – there are three types of villa…
4 room housein Batumi, Georgia
4 room house
Batumi, Georgia
6 Number of rooms 204 m² Number of floors 3
€ 340,000
For sale is near Batumi, with furniture and appliances. The house is fully equipped for a co…
Villa 2 room villain Batumi, Georgia
Villa 2 room villa
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 130 m² Number of floors 3
€ 250,000
Villa 3 room villain Batumi, Georgia
Villa 3 room villa
Batumi, Georgia
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 152 m² Number of floors 2
€ 235,253
3 room townhousein Batumi, Georgia
3 room townhouse
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 208 m² Number of floors 3
€ 131,742
The cottage complex is located in an elite environmentally friendly recreation area with ama…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Batumi, Georgia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 208 m² Number of floors 3
€ 188,202
The cottage complex is located in an elite, environmentally friendly recreation area with an…
3 room townhousein Batumi, Georgia
3 room townhouse
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 196 m² Number of floors 4
€ 144,771
Batumi Garden Inn - these are unique townhouses in Batumi. The design of the townhouses can …
4 room housein Batumi, Georgia
4 room house
Batumi, Georgia
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 298 m² Number of floors 3
€ 153,819
MODERN COTTAGES  BY THE SEA  FROM $ 116,500 Townhouse houses with the…
3 room housein Batumi, Georgia
3 room house
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 288 m² Number of floors 3
€ 149,295
MODERN COTTAGES  BY THE SEA  FROM $ 116,500 Townhouse houses with the…
3 room housein Batumi, Georgia
3 room house
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 215 m² Number of floors 3
€ 105,411
MODERN COTTAGES  BY THE SEA  FROM $ 116,500 Townhouse houses with the…

Properties features in Autonomous Republic of Adjara, Georgia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
