Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Abkhazia
  4. Cottages

Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Autonomous Republic of Adjara, Georgia

Cottage To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Chakvi, Georgia
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Chakvi, Georgia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 238 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 172,366
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Autonomous Republic of Adjara, Georgia

with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir